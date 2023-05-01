alan rickmannthe British actor who went down in history for his emblematic roles as Severus Snape in the saga of “Harry Potter” —which will soon have a TV series on HBO Max— and the villain Hans Gruber in “Die Hard”, was celebrated this April 30 on Google. Let’s remember that the artist died in 2016 at the age of 69, a victim of pancreatic cancer that had been afflicting him, something that took several fans by surprise as soon as the terrible news was given. In this way, Google launched one of its numerous Doodles in his name as a tribute to having been one of the most recognized figures in film, theater and television.

Alan Rickman’s new Google Doodle

On April 30, 1987, Rickman performed in ‘Les Liaisons Dangereuses’, a Broadway play that was a key piece for the launch of his acting career. This is what Google Doodle celebrates today. But what does this web curiosity look like? It is a portrait of the artist in which we can click to be redirected to a new window with a message.

Alan Rickman doodle. Photo: Google

“Today’s doodle is a tribute to Alan Rickman, the English actor and director who was a magician in the world of entertainment and had a career spanning almost 40 years,” the website says.

Fans of “Harry Potter” remembered the best scene of Snape

Of course, with the viralization of this Doodle on networks, fans of Alan Rickman remembered what is possibly his most emotional scene in the “Harry Potter” saga: the moment in which he confesses to Dumbledore his eternal love for Lily, the mother of the ‘Boy Who Lived’.

Fans reacted to Alan Rickman’s Doodle and remembered his role as Snape. Photo: Twitter

“‘After all this time?’. ‘Always’. I sobbed reading it, cried even harder at the way Alan says it, when the right person becomes our unsung hero, RIP,” wrote one fan of Severus Snape on the dramatic scene.

