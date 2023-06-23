Alan Pulido is one of the names of the moment both in the Major League Soccer (MLS) as in the MX League. The Tamaulipas striker records eight goals and one assist this season of American soccer. His great performance has made Chivas de Guadalajara and Blue Cross look at the attacker and seek to integrate him into their squads for the tournament Opening 2023.
After the good recent performance of their scorer, Sporting Kansas City is looking to renew his contract, although it is not closed to a sale in case a good offer from the Sacred Flock or the Celestial Machine arrives. In recent days the possibility that ‘Puligol’, the last goalscoring champion of Chivas, I ended up stopping at La Noria.
One of Chivas de Guadalajara’s priorities in this transfer market is to hire a quality striker. Neither Daniel Ríos nor Ronaldo Cisneros lived up to the Clausura 2023 and José Juan Macías will be off the playing fields for several more months.
In this sense, Alan Pulido is one of the great hopes of the Sacred Flock. However, how close is the signing of ‘Puligol’ to Chivas really?
The Tamaulipas forward was questioned about it after the game between Sporting Kansas and LA Galaxy. Pulido responded concisely to the reports that put him back in Mexican soccer.
“My representative is analyzing it. There is nothing concrete yet, but we are going to see what happens in these weeks”
– Alan Pullido in interview
Various reports indicate that Pulido, who has scored five goals in his last four games, is very close to settling with Cruz Azul.
#Alan #Pulidos #response #future #interest #Chivas
Leave a Reply