Alan Pulido is a star of modern times within Chivas, as the player was key in achieving the club’s last Liga MX title and is also the last scoring champion in the history of the team. However, his departure from Guadalajara was chaotic, the forward demanded a salary that Verde Valle never agreed to pay him, which is why he decided to leave for the MLS, even generating legal battles with the Vergara family over money issues.
Despite everything, Alan’s return to Chivas has been close to being signed in the last two markets, it even seemed that in the summer, at a very low price, or this winter one hundred percent free, the forward would once again be a footballer of the flock, however, the scorer took said interest from Guadalajara only to get a better contract with the Sporting Kansas City team of the MLS, leaving aside the option of returning.
Ironically and in words that have caused indignation among the fans, Alan affirms that his dream continues to be to return to Chivas and sign his retirement with the herd, something that he could well have signed recently, but he preferred the triple salary that was put on the table. in United States. It would not be at all unreasonable for the player to forget about said dream, since there were already frictions with the owner of the club, Amaury Vergara, due to the way in which he handled himself in the summer and how he used the flock only as a decoy, it is Of course Pulido is on the team president’s banned list.
