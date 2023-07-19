The Mexican striker Alan Pulido He came back in a great way from his injury and is at a great level with the Sporting Kansas City from the United States, a situation that has brought him closer to the possibility of returning to the Mexican team.
The journalist from Fox Sports, Fernando Cevallosrevealed in Fox Sports RadioFor the moment, the Mexican striker only has two options: return to Guadalajara or remain in the MLS, that is, it would not be in his plans to arrive at La Noria with Cruz Azul.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Fernando Cevallos explained for screens Fox Sports the present of Alan Pulido in view of the interest of Chivas and Cruz Azul for taking over the services of the striker of Sporting Kansas City.
“Pulido loves Chivas, I can tell you firsthand. Today Pulido has two options on the table, return to Chivas or stay at Sporting Kansas City. There is nothing concrete about Cruz Azu”
– Fernando Cevallos.
“I see it (arriving at Chivas), the thing is that I see it in December. I see him once the contract ends, coming to Chivas because of the fact that Sporting does not want to sell right now, he understands that, even if they give him good money or they give him some money, he is not going to get another player, so he prefers to keep him and lose him for free in December than to sell him for whatever and bring something else, that is now the position (of the MLS club)”, he assured.
#Alan #Pulidos #final #decision #team #tournament
Leave a Reply