After 15 months of inactivity as a result of a couple of complex injuries, Alan Pulido is back on the pitch with the Sporting Kansas City team. A club that released a lot of money for the signing of the Mexican striker and that will finally be able to get something from the former Chivas footballer. His career has stagnated a bit and now he will look for a way to reverse the situation in which he has positioned himself due to his state of health.
Right now Alan must focus on his club, since it is a fact that the MLS team invested many millions of dollars in the signing of the former Chivas man. To this day they have obtained little or nothing in exchange from the scorer, who although he wants to perform within the United States as a whole. The option of being able to return to the Mexican team now that a new stage is being lived under the command of Diego Cocca and that is why he is raising his hand.
“I am with the mentality of showing my best version, now that I have started playing again. My mentality would be to be able to return to the Mexican National Team. If I continue working in this way, I can be there.”
– Alan Pulido
Despite aspiring to a place within the national team, Alan must understand that the competition is wide, there must be 5 strikers ahead of him today within Diego Cocca’s plans.
