Chivas de Guadalajara fell 2-1 to Mazatlán at the start of matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. Emilio Sánchez and Oswaldo Alanís scored the winning goals for the gunners in a duel in which the Flock had benefited from arbitration after a non-existent penalty was scored.
After this tough defeat, the red-and-white team is in third-last position in the general table with just five points in seven games played. Guadalajara has not been able to win a game this semester.
Alan Pulido, former Chivas de Guadalajara player, sent a cryptic message through social networks after the Flock’s defeat against Mazatlán. ‘Puligol’, the last scoring champion of the rojiblancos, posted a tweet using a couple of emojis: a person holding his face in annoyance and hands praying.
Several fans responded to the publication of the Mexican scorer asking him to return to Chivas de Guadalajara, a club with which he won the scoring title in Clausura 2019 and with which he lived a golden age under the direction of Matías Almeyda.
During his journey as a Chivas player, Alan Pulido won a Liga MX title, a Copa MX and a Concacaf Champions League. The 31-year-old currently plays for Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer (MLS).
The striker missed much of the American soccer season due to a serious injury that sidelined him from the pitch.
#Alan #Pulido #reacts #defeat #Chivas #Mazatlan
Leave a Reply