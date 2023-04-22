Chivas has problems in the center of attack as the Verde Valle team fails to sign a single quality scorer. The club seems to be firm in the other areas of the field, it has formed a good defense, which, although it is not the best, at least competes in a good way, perhaps the midfield is its strongest area on the pitch and its offense It has the presence of very good wingers, perhaps Alexis Vega being the most prominent. But they don’t have a ‘9’ that makes a difference.
Since Alan Pulido left, Guadalajara has not managed to sign a single worthy scorer. The now Sporting Kansas City striker was a scoring champion with the Verde Valle team, the last Mexican to do so in the MX League. The reality is that both the footballer and the club made a close connection and despite the bad relationship with the club’s bosses, the ‘9’ does not rule out his return to the Guadalajara squad, something that should excite more than one Chivas fan taking into account that as of July 1, the player can negotiate as a free agent.
“There are teams that I became very fond of and everyone knows which one it is, because important things were achieved, the scoring title, in addition to the fact that there was a lot of charisma with the people, because the people felt that I gave myself up for them, In short, the whole team came together in a great way. I don’t close myself off to any opportunity”
– Alan Pulido.
