The name of Alan Pulido brings back good memories to fans of theChivas Rayadas of Guadalajara. He joined the Rebaño Sagrado team in 2016. In 2017 he won the double (Cup and Liga Mx), scoring a goal in the round-trip final, against the squad that saw him born as a footballer: the Tigers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leónwith whom, incidentally, it did not end on the best terms.
CONCACAF champion with Chivas in 2018 and goalscoring champion in 2019. Alan Pulido, in a very short time, achieved many things wearing the rojiblanca shirt, so some imagined that the striker would have a new opportunity in European football, but his Plans were different, and he ended up signing for MLS Sporting Kansas City.
In recent weeks it was said that Alan Pulido could return to Mexican soccer, with Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara being one of the main candidates to repatriate the Tamaulipas player. However, at a certain point the negotiations froze, so the player decided to completely close that door and renew with the United States soccer team.
It should be noted that the former national team is already thirty-two years old, so he is probably looking for one last big contract to ensure the economic future of him and his family, and not exactly a destination where the competition is paramount and there is pressure to achieve the necessary results.
At the end of the day, the boy has already won practically everything at the club level and he even went to a World Cup with the Mexican soccer team, so many soccer goals would already have been accomplished:
