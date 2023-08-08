Alan Pulido He has been one of the great protagonists of the Liga MX transfer market. Both Chivas de Guadalajara and Cruz Azul sought to obtain the services of the Tamaulipas striker, although the negotiations did not come to a good end with either team.
‘Puligol’ has a contract with Sporting Kansas City until December 31, 2023 and his future is still on the line. According to some journalistic reports, the intention of the Sacred Flock was to wait for the striker’s relationship with the MLS team to come to an end and, in this way, add him as a free agent for Clausura 2024.
In various statements, Alan Pulido had left open the possibility of returning to the rojiblanco club, where he spent his best moments as a professional and which allowed him to show himself in the eyes of soccer fans. However, it seems that this option has definitely evaporated and his return seems to be far away according to the latest news.
Pulido, the last scoring champion for Chivas de Guadalajara, would have made a decision about his future. According to some reports, the 32-year-old forward would have decided to remain at MLS Sporting Kansas City.
The Diario Récord indicated that the The whole of the United States made him a great economic offer and doubled his original proposal to keep him in their ranks. Although the specific terms of the new contract are unknown, it seems a fact that the original player from Ciudad Victoria will not reach Chivas.
Pulido has had a great season in MLS: he has scored 10 goals and one assist in 20 regular season games before starting the matches corresponding to the Leagues Cup.
