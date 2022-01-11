Alan Pulido left Chivas de Guadalajara, after becoming the top scorer, to try his luck with Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer (MLS). The Mexican forward has not been able to establish himself in American soccer and could be back in Liga MX sooner rather than later. According to the most recent reports, Monterrey would be interested in adding ‘Puligol’ to its ranks for the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The Mexican striker, emerged from the basic forces of Tigres de la UANL, would be an option for Rayados in case they fail to sign Alexis Vega, who is the priority of the Monterrey directive. The 30-year-old did not have bad numbers in the most recent MLS season, but he missed several games due to injury and his team remained in the conference semifinals in the Los Angeles. playoffs.
This is not the first time that Monterrey has noticed Alan Pulido. In March 2021, the player revealed that he came very close to donning the albiazul jersey before arriving in MLS. In the interview, ‘Puligol’ indicated that he was even already looking for a house in the city. In the end, the operation did not materialize.
However, the attacker assured that the Rayados fans would receive him with open arms since, with Chivas, he won a final against Tigres.
“Yes, I have received messages from people from Rayados who tell me that I hope I can come and play here and more after the final that I beat Tigres (…) It was there that the Rayados began to love me more,” he said then Polished.
