Chivas de Guadalajara You need a top-level striker to be able to aspire to the title of the MX League. The rojiblanco team has shown great improvement since the arrival of Veljko Paunovic, but it is clear that to keep up with the most powerful teams in Mexican soccer they still need a productive nine. Neither Daniel Ríos nor Ronaldo Cisneros nor Jesús ‘Tepa’ González have managed to become a goal guarantee in the Clausura 2023.
According to the most recent reports, the board headed by Fernando Hierro I would make an effort to hire Alan Pulidothe last scoring champion of the sacred herd. The Tamaulipas striker currently belongs to the Sporting Kansas of Major League Soccer (MLS) and has a contract until December 2023.
According to a report from the Kery News portal, the Spanish director of Chivas de Guadalajara will seek the hiring of ‘Puligol’. This report indicates that Sporting Kansas is looking to renew the 32-year-old soccer player, but that so far they have not been able to reach an agreement.
In this context, the rojiblancos would send an offer in the summer market to get the services of the scorer.
According to the specialized portal Transfermarkt, the approximate market value of Alan Pulido is 3.3 million dollars, a figure that would be accessible to the Herd’s finances.
Pulido won the scoring title in the 2019 Apertura of the MX League and then left the rojiblanca institution. During his journey in the MLS, the striker from Tamaulipas has not been able to show his condition and has been very limited by injuries.
In several recent interviews, Pulido has revealed his desire to return to Chivas de Guadalajara when his time in Kansas ends.
