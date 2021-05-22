There are days that remain in the collective memory. Dates that are remembered because they became a milestone. Well, this Sunday, May 23, 2021 should be marked as one of them, because the FTX Crypto Cup, the chess tournament on-line strongest ever. Sixteen players facing each other from their homes for three days, all against all. The top ten in the ranking, including the Norwegian Magnus Carlsen and the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, confirmed world champion and challenger for the match November for the title, in Dubai. And an Argentine: Alan Pichot.

“There is such a big difference between my game and the one of the penultimate of the list that I am very strained. Very cool. It’s hard to imagine playing this. Beating one or two would be epic. The other tournament I played was different, because I won the qualifier. If the other was a dream, this is incredible. It is historical. It is super unexpected ”, tells the great teacher number one of Argentina to Clarion from your home, where you have just installed a second Internet service to make sure there are no connection problems.

“You saw how this is. Anything can happen here, “says an accomplice Pichot, who must record himself live with two cameras, one that takes him from the front and the other from the back, to comply with the strict protocol to avoid suspicions. Although in the elite there is no chance of playing with “ayudín”, because public derision would be terrible.

Pichot does not forget the great chance he had in March, when he added 2.5 points in the 15 rapid games he played against Carlsen, six other top ten and the chess elite in the Magnus Carlsen Invitational. And he knows that participation allowed him to be voted by the premium audience of the chess platform Chess24.com, where you can follow the tournament live.

“When they told me that I was going to be part of the vote, I had little chance, because I had not done well on points the other time. He didn’t have much faith in me. But when Spanish David Antón got off to play the European Continental, I got off the Villa Martelli Continental and asked people to vote for me. (Alexander) Grischuk won with 15% of the votes and I added 14%, ”he explains.

Alexander Grischuk and Alan PIchot were voted by Chess24.com premium users to compete in the tournament.

-Are you aware that you will be part of a matchless tournament?

-It’s the tournament on-line strongest and with the most money at stake in history. Even at a thought rate I don’t remember when was the last time the entire top 10 played the same tournament. It is historical from where you see it. If I weren’t there, it would be for sure the strongest 16-player tournament in history. Is awesome. It is an opportunity to make the best use of it.

-What lessons did you get from the other tournament against the elite to know what to focus on more?

-Several. First of all, I got to the first games of each day much better and very tired to the last ones. As things were not going well, he was down at the end of each day and against this type of player it pays. Also, in the other tournament I prepared a lot for the openings and neglected details in the middle game, such as the shot of sight or understanding my rivals. I realized that openness is not the fundamental thing and that there are things that are just as or more important.

There is something that Alan is clear about: “In 10 days of preparation, I can’t do magic. But the tournament is going to help me as a player. It’s going to boost me ”. What is proposed is to manage exhaustion with rest and food.

“The good thing is that I already know what I will face,” he synthesizes. It will be very difficult to play the fourth and fifth games, so you will have to put energy and rest well, because it is a lot of five games a day at this rate. It is very tiring. The good part is that it is three days. But I give myself permission to enjoy ”.

Alan Pichot, bottom center, among the world’s chess elite.

-What goals do you set for yourself in another tournament where you have nothing to lose and everything to gain?

-I don’t have a point target. I am not saying that if I do less than 4 it will be a failure. I want to play games and then do the evaluation. I can improve many things compared to the other tournament, but maybe it does not come out. I feel like I will arrive prepared in another way. I don’t know how many games I can win, but I want to show something different. Feeling that I made some change.

– The support of the Hispanic Americans is something remarkable towards you. It is permanent in social networks. How do you value it?

-It feels a lot. I play the tournament thanks to them because people who live in Europe did not vote for me. Many congratulate me and tell me that if I did not play, they would not continue the tournament. It’s great to be a part of this. And I take it as an opportunity for Argentine chess, not just for me. As in the other tournament, I was top of Clarion. Make it a win so that chess becomes more visible and more popular.

Beyond the usual support from UTGHRA and Unitán, the March tournament opened an unexpected door for him with the support of the largest eSports team in Latin America: Team Isurus. “It is a new facet and I got into the world of streaming on Twitch. It is great that people who do not belong to chess join”, He explains, fascinated.

The same surprise manifests when he realizes that he will contest the FTX Crypto Cup, which will also go down in history because of the $ 320,000 in prizes, the sponsor will award 100,000 in cryptocurrencies already purchased. “I have no idea of ​​the subject. I know absolutely nothing. But it is a historical detail ”, he clarifies.

To enjoy then that an Argentine, former U16 world champion, is part of this chess party. One more page of an endless game.

To follow Alan Pichot

At a rate of 15 minutes per player, plus 10 seconds per move, this Sunday Alan Pichot will face the Dutchman from 12 Anish giri (6th), to the Chinese Ding Liren (3rd), to the Russians Alexander Grischuk (7th) and Daniil dubov (28 °) and the Norwegian Magnus carlsen (1st).

The games against the American will arrive on Monday 24 Hikaru nakamura (18th), the Iranian -exiled in France- Alireza Firouzja (13th), the Russian Peter svidler (27th), the American Fabiano Caruana (2nd) and the Azeri Teymour Radjabov (10 °).

On the last day of round robin, Pichot’s rivals will be the Azeri Shakhriyar Mamedyarov (8th), the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi (4th), the American Wesley So (9th), French Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (12 °) and the Armenian Levon Aronian (5th).

On Chess24.com/en and in the You Tube channel of Chess24 in Spanish there will be live transmission with the Spanish Pepe Cuenca and David Martínez.

The best eight will go to the quarterfinals and everything will be defined in the final, which will be played on May 30 and 31.

Play against the champion and the challenger

Ian Nepomniachtchi and Magnus Carlsen will play the tournament where Alan Pichot will compete.

Magnus Carlsen became the world chess champion in November 2013, when in Chennai he defeated the Indian 6.5 to 3.5 Viswanathan Anand. A year later, the Norwegian retained the title against the same rival by 6.5 to 4.5 in Sochi, Russia.

In November 2016, the number one continued with the scepter by equaling 6-6 at a planned rate and unbalancing the Russian Sergey Karjakin 3-1 in the tiebreaker in rapid games, in New York. The same happened in 2018 in London, where Carlsen played the 12 games “thought” with Caruana and beat him 3-0 in rapid.

The Norwegian will have the fourth defense of the title from November 24 to December 16. It will be in Dubai, for the best of 14 games, with two million dollars in prizes. His challenger, the Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi. What better than Alan Pichot, who already faced both in March and will do so again now, to analyze what kind of match is it coming?

“For Carlsen, it will be a match very different from the ones he had against Karjakin and Caruana. Nepo He has a different style, very aggressive, with a talent at the level of Carlsen or higher. What happens is that he worked less in his career, ”says the Argentine.

“If I compare it to the other elite ones, Nepo it is less consistent. One day he can beat Carlsen playing impressively, but he can nail three losses in the match -adds-. The others are more stable and are not going to get up one day and play like a machine, and the next day like a lower level player ”.

-Is Carlsen still the favorite?

-In a match At 14 games, I feel like it’s an advantage for Magnus. Actually, in all matches the favorite will be Magnus until proven otherwise. It is the number one.

HS