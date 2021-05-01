“Are you still there?” Alan Pauls (Buenos Aires, 1959) will ask several times during the interview, when the erratic Wi-Fi freezes the Skype screen and the conversation gets bogged down in loops of words with metallic sound, forcing pause and reconnect . The noises that digital introduces in communication, misunderstandings and displacement (“I’m going to move this to see if the signal improves,” he says from Berlin, where he lives since 2019) “are perfectly in synchro” with Half phantom, that the Argentine writer has just published, while Random House Literature reissues all of his work in parallel.

The eighth novel by the author of Last, winner of the Herralde Prize in 2003 and made into a film by Héctor Babenco, narrates the meeting between Savoy, an anachronistic fifty-year-old, a perpetual tenant with the name of a five-star hotel, and Carla, a thirty-something “very contemporary who does not go out without her phone and her computer”. He spends hilarious seasons and pages as a fleeting intruder in the lives of strangers, while visiting rented apartments to which he does not intend to move or buying things online that he does not need and personally withdraws just to make contact with others. She, very free, works like home sitter– Look after strangers’ homes in different countries and teach language classes online to earn a living.

“The pandemic, of course, reformatted all of this. But the initial cell of the novel was the idea of ​​a long-distance love affair between two people of different generations, a bit poisoned by digital technology, with which both have a very different experience ”, says Pauls, who does not dislike them the categories of “writer from another century and stylist”, which are associated with his name. “For Carla everything is natural, fluid. For Savoy, on the other hand, the technological mishaps will mean something in relation to what is happening with that woman, with the future of that asymmetric relationship told from his perspective, in what seems to the end his delusion “, he summarizes.

When Carla migrates to her next destination, technology becomes a prosthesis of the encounter, involving what happens between them —of the skypesex onward – in a ghostly aura that Savoy dissects as the crush of Fragments of a love speechby Roland Barthes. The French thinker is for Pauls magma and devotion, which is made explicit in essays such as the delicious Trance, about his life as a reader, and indelible watermark on his fictions. A way of looking, feeling and narrating that expresses perplexity, details and drift, integrating life, books, cinema and mass culture. “Today I find much more art in a series like The time tunnel than in the films that Wim Wenders made after The sky over Berlin [traducida también como Las alas del deseo]”, it states.

“I want to look for complexity on the surface of things and not in subjectivities or self-absorbed imaginary a little autistic”

Did you envision Savoy as a hero or an antihero? “I do not distinguish. My male characters are comedy heroes, but humor takes its toll on them and makes them victims. Savoy is ridiculous, but he has moments of redemption as he reflects on what is happening to him, including his clumsiness, his stupidity or a certain paranoid tic. Suspicion to start critical thinking ”. The character’s disability is based, he says, on “the ruins of an education whose beacon was the James Bond model: a super-seductive male capable of having a detached relationship with everything.”

While Savoy (des) waits (for) Carla to return, the author of The Borges factor explores in 316 pages some of the persistence that illuminate his work: “Without distance there is no possible relationship,” he says. “I am interested in questioning intimacy, its logic, its flaws, in social, family, and love relationships. I always like what doesn’t work more than what does. “

There is, however, a change, something new is hinted at in this book. “I want to get out of the mental world in which I worked until now. Break that membrane and see what is outside, look for complexity on the surface of things and not in subjectivities or self-absorbed imaginary, a bit autistic, which became my expertise. The fiction that I am writing goes around and it excites me. Until now it is called, much like Henry James, The bottom line and it is an intrigue in the world of biographers, who always have something of spies, double agents, impostors ”.

“For now I am not coming back. I got tired of Argentina imposing itself on us Argentines in a despotic way “

A classic writer and avant-garde critic (“my strategy consists in smuggling problems that have a certain audacity within more traditional registers”), of German origin although he does not speak the language (his father was born in Berlin), Pauls has a project based on those roots. “I want to trace the presence of my last name in the city today. When I Say leave, maybe I am also talking about leaving the world with which I did not have much to do until trilogy in which, through crying, hair and money, diagonally, I novelized the seventies of Argentina [Historia del llanto, Historia del pelo e Historia del dinero]”.

Pauls arrived in Berlin in 2019 with his wife, the playwright Lola Arias, and Remo, their young son, on a scholarship from Germany, and shut himself up to write. From that initial season he keeps photos of skateboards and bicycles that are rented through applications, which still amaze him. “The image of an individual means of transport loose, thrown away, abandoned, gave me something almost apocalyptic: orphaned artifacts of the people who drove them, as if the person had volatilized, leaving only that trace. A B-side of the First World that I don’t know if I found it very attractive. When the pandemic arrived, I associated it with that concern. “

Will he return to live in Buenos Aires or will he be one of the many writers — Cortázar (from whom he feels far away today), Puig (protagonist of one of his lucid essays), Saer (sap of his prose), Piglia (whom he recognizes as master)… – who chose to distance themselves? “For now I am not coming back. I got tired of Argentina imposing itself on us Argentines in a despotic, extortionate way. The novel thematizes the escape: Savoy leaves that little private world in which he is comfortably installed and travels to Germany in search of Carla in a somewhat suicidal way, that of someone older who has the experience of being uprooted. While writing I did not miss; then came the pandemic. Now I want to enjoy the city that this situation made invisible. Today I live in the pandemic country. I owe myself to Berlin ”.

