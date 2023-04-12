Thanks to the brilliance of Alan Patrick, Internacional defeated CSA, 2-1, on the night of this Tuesday (11) at the Beira Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The teams meet again on the 27th in Maceió.

#INTxCSA | 2-1 | 2Q | 54′ – END OF TALK ON THE GIANT! With two goals from Alan Patrick, Colorado wins and takes advantage of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. #JuntosSomosInter https://t.co/nuW2tV5j5C pic.twitter.com/70UTwRfKg0 — Sport Club Internacional (@SCInternacional) April 12, 2023

Related news:

Colorado had the opportunity to open the scoring after four minutes of the ball rolling, but goalkeeper Dalberson saved Pedro Henrique’s penalty kick. And the situation for the team from Rio Grande do Sul got even worse five minutes later, when the visitors opened the scoring with a goal by Gabriel Taliari.

But Internacional showed strength and evened the score in the opening stage, at 23 minutes, when Alan Patrick hit from the right after a cross from Uruguayan De Pena. And it was from the feet of shirt number 10 from Colorado that the winning goal came out, with a shot from outside the area four minutes into the final stage.

rout at home

Another team to debut in the third phase with a victory at home was Fortaleza, which beat Águia de Marabá by 6-1 in Castelão. Leão do Pici’s victory was built with goals from Guilherme, Ceballos, Dudu, Pikachu and two from Thiago Galhardo, while David Cruz scored for the visitors.

⏱️ END OF THE GAME AT THE CASTELÃO ARENA! THE LION BEATS THE MARABÁ ÁGUIA BY 6X1 IN OUR DEBUT IN THE 2023 BRAZILIAN CUP! ⚽️ Dudu

⚽️ Onions

⚽ William

⚽ Thiago Galhardo

⚽ Yago Pikachu

⚽ Thiago Galhardo#VamosFortaleza #Brazil’s Cup pic.twitter.com/cvbwQDg3lF — Fortaleza Esporte Clube (@FortalezaEC) April 12, 2023

Triumph of the Fish

Santos was another team from Série A do Brasileiro to win this Tuesday, but as a visitor. Peixe went to the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto, and beat Botafogo-SP by 2-0 with goals from Marcos Leonardo and Lucas Lima.

With goals from Lucas Lima and Marcos Leonardo, Santos beat Botafogo-SP 2-0 in the Copa do Brasil. GO SAINTS! ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/Q9UPi3qBgd — Santos FC (@SantosFC) April 12, 2023

Bahia winner

The night was also one of joy for the fans of Bahia, who went to the Raulino de Oliveira stadium and defeated Volta Redonda by 2-1 to be close to a place in the round of 16 of the national competition. Biel April the score for the visitors, Gabriel Bahia left everything the same, but Gabriel Xaxier gave the final triumph to Tricolor.

We won! Away from home, in ‘Cidade do Aço’, Esquadrão beats Volta Redonda in the first leg of the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil: 2-1. Goals by Biel and Gabriel Xavier! The decision for a place in the round of 16 will be held on the 27th, in Fonte Nova. Saturday is the debut in the Brasileirão. #BahiaÉOMundo pic.twitter.com/ul82a5bNvl — Esporte Clube Bahia (@ECBahia) April 11, 2023

Draw at Morumbi

Who frustrated their fans was São Paulo, which in the middle of the Morumbi stadium was nothing more than a goalless draw with Ituano.