Japac beat the UAdeO Linces 13-2 to remain undefeated in the 2024 season of the Primera Fuerza Baseball League. Alan Osuna was the figure of the home team with a couple of blows.

The hosts did not wait long and went ahead in the first inning with a three-run home run by Alan Osuna. The university students responded in the loss with a couple of scores, their only ones of the match. In the second inning, Alan Osuna was again present on the board and hit his second home run of the game, to crown the attack of another three streaks.

Japac produced the majority of runs in the third inning, with four turns into the frame. Ulises Rochín and Heriberto Herrera drove in one apiece with respective doubles. Alan Osuna and Edgar López brought the others to the plate.

The last lines of the home team came in the seventh chapter, with three. Job Gutiérrez, Edgar Ahumada and Edgar López, those who were in charge of towing them. José Ángel Uzeta was the winning pitcher. Defeat for Alonso López.

In other results, Diario ADiscusión maintained its good debut and achieved its fourth victory to continue its unbeatable pace. This after beating the Borregos of Tec de Monterrey 6-2, current runners-up and who still don't know what it means to win in the competition.

Óscar Romero was the figure of the winners by hitting a two-run homer in the sixth round. While in the first inning he gave an RBI double. He finished the afternoon 3-5, and all his hits were extra-base hits. Luis López returned home with the victory after pitching 5.0 innings of one earned run and six hits.

On the other hand, the Yankees achieved their first victory of the season by defeating the Rangers-Gapsa 3-2, in extra games. Yovani Pérez started the round in second base, stole the third base and reached the promised land with a ground ball from Raúl Landeros. Luis Fernández took the victory as a reliever. Defeat for Remberto Romo.