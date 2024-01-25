The arrival of Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández to Chivas de Guadalajara excites fans and players on the squad. A Mexican soccer legend returns to the club that saw him debut 14 years later and this, for Alan Mozo, is a great motivation.
The former Pumas right back stated for the portal Halftime that the return of 'Chicharito' is of great sum for the rojiblanco club.
“Javier is a legend of Mexican soccer, of Chivas, of the Mexican National Team. There is nothing more, little. I think he is going to add a lot. He has a dream career, he has played in the best teams and he is going to return to his love, which is Chivas.”
However, Mozo also explains: “I don't know if that was the piece we were missing, but without a doubt I am sure that Javier is going to add a lot, both emotionally and in terms of football.”
“Javier is going to come and add a lot”
– Alan Mozo
'Chicharito' arrives after his time at the LA Galaxy, an MLS club where he has played since 2020. Before that, he played for Sevilla, West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Manchester United. He is the all-time top scorer of the Mexican National Team and at 35 years of age, he hopes to be able to score a goal for the team led by Fernando Gago.
Finally, Hernández's debut with Chivas will have to wait. The knee injury remains a concern even though he is in his final stages of recovery. According to David Medrano, the attacker could appear on the bench, if everything goes well, by the month of March.
