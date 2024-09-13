This Saturday, September 14 at 6:50 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, Club América and Club Deportivo Guadalajara will face each other in another edition of the National Classic on Matchday 7 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.
In the preview of the commitment, the right back Alan Mozo He heated up the match and assured that the Eagles are in a good period, after their second championship, but he also indicated that the time of the Sacred Flock could come and could start with a victory this weekend.
“The truth is that I first try to focus on what I can do from my position in order to be a better professional and human being and to be able to contribute to the team I’m on. I don’t like to see or talk about others, I think it’s something that has to be accepted, America is a two-time champion, but that’s from last tournament, we’re in a new tournament, in a new opportunity and soon the time of Chivas is coming.”
– Alan Mozo.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
“Chivas is huge, I defend Chivas and for me it is the most important team. It is true that América has had a great moment lately, it has had a two-time championship that, well, we have to accept it as it is and based on that we also have to take firm steps, we do not have to go to be champions, we have a great opportunity this Saturday.”
The player pointed out that no matter where the match is held, it will always be a very important match.
“But I swear if you were on this side you would understand that even if it were here in Verde Valle, on the court here in Vallarta or wherever, these games come with another intensity and they cannot be lost. I don’t know if the atmosphere is different, whether the public sees it in a different way, but for us it is 90 or 100 minutes that is a battle that we have to overcome,” he concluded.
Alan Mozo He signed his renewal with Chiverío until 2027 with the option to extend it for another year, so he was part of the backbone players of the squad to be renewed.
#Alan #Mozos #warning #America #National #Classic
Leave a Reply