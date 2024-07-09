Club Deportivo Guadalajara made its home debut in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, hosting Deportivo Toluca in the corresponding Matchday 1 and the match ended in a goalless draw with which the starting full-back Alan Mozo He asked the fans to remain calm at the start of this competition.
At the end of the match from the field, the footballer offered some statements to the media The Sports Chorcha; “Yes, a tough opponent, really. The team had the chances, we did our job with zero at the back and well, little by little the goals will start coming and I am sure that the victories will come.”
The player mentioned that the team is going from less to more, without using the excuse that it is Matchday 1, but they hope to adjust details later.
“We went from less to more. It is the first matchday, but that is no excuse. The truth is that we do what we train for; we all run, we had chances to score, quite a few, and well, it will go in. I’ll stick with the zero behind,” he said.
The next match for the Sacred Flock will be on Friday, July 12 at 9:00 p.m. against Club Tijuana from the Estadio Caliente on the border corresponding to Matchday 2.
