Although he is not in his best form today, Alan Mozo has been one of the most consistent right-backs in Mexico for a couple of years, being therefore, one of the most consistent players for Chivas. Despite this, the defender was not called up to the Mexican National Team, neither in the Martino era, nor in the Jaime Lozano era, this due to the player’s indiscipline in the pre-Olympic before Tokyo 2020. Now, with a 100% new cycle, the Pumas player is about to return to El Tri.
According to El Universal, Alan has a good chance of making Javier Aguirre’s first list for the September matches where El Tri will face New Zealand and Canada, both matches in the United States. The source also confirms that Mozo was not in the primary plans of the ‘Basque’, who counted on Araujo and Huescas as star right backs, however, the injury of the latter has opened the door of opportunity for the man from Chivas de Guadalajara.
While waiting for the possible call to be finalized, this will be Mozo’s first appearance with El Tri since October 2019 when he was part of Martino’s team that faced Trinidad and Tobago in a friendly match outside of the FIFA date in the state of Toluca. After that appearance, he had a run in the pre-Olympic with the U-23 and when he was left out of the final list for Tokyo 2020, Alan lashed out at Lozano, a mistake that keeps him out of the selection.
