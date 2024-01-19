Last weekend the Fernando Gago era began within Chivas and his next challenge
is to cross paths with one of the most dangerous in the country, Chivas will visit Nuevo León to face the Tigres in the 'Volcán'. It is clear that the team from the north of the country is much more competitive than Santos and that it is a very favorite over the herd.
It seems that the coach himself understands this, as he is preparing a change in the starting eleven for matchday two, with Alan Mozo starting on the field, reports from Bolavip.
The return of the fans' darling to ownership will be Gago's only move for a visit to Tigres. The Argentine coach opts for Mozo over Sánchez due to the former Pumas' physical potential, something which the veteran lacks. Fernando understands that Tigres' attack has a higher technical and physical potential than Santos and that is why he prefers to shield the right side with Alan, who could find himself in one-on-one with Diego Laínez or Luis Quiñones himself.
It is clear that the result in the Argentine coach's debut was not what was expected. The green valley team did not go beyond a draw against Santos, this courtesy of a last minute goal from Erick Gutiérrez. The team as a whole did not show the best possible football and the reality is that more is expected from the team, especially in home conditions and when the squad is one hundred percent armed.
