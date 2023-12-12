This weekend the activity for the Mexican team closes this year in a friendly against the Colombian team. The Tri coach, Jaime Lozano, offered the official list where there are first-time names in the history of the Tri and where one absence stands out, Alan Mozo.
The Chivas right back was not considered by Lozano for this secondary or even minor match. Without being able to take into account Kevin Álvarez, Jorge Sánchez and Julián Araujo, his 3 constants, it was expected that Alan would receive an opportunity since it gave the impression that the former Pumas was the best among the available options, however this was not the case. Every day it becomes clearer that Mozo is indeed banned from Tri by 'Jimmy', remembering that in the pre-Olympic there was a clash between the two caused by the footballer after not being considered for the final list for the Olympic Games.
More news about the Mexico team
El Tri will face Colombia outside of the FIFA date and that leaves both squads without their best available teams. In the specific case of Mexico, a large base of players from the local market cannot also be taken into account, since several of them are playing in the final between Tigres and América and others are in the vacation season.
Being conclusive, this type of matches have full and sole economic interests, there is not the slightest factor of sporting benefit. Although for many soccer players, especially those who usually have few options due to level or lack of name, this is an excellent opportunity to wear the shirt of the Mexican team.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Alan #Mozo #exist #Lozano39s #plans #Mexican #team
Leave a Reply