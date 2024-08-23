Guadalajara.- The Chivas side, Alan Mozois criticized on social media after publishing a video where he is seen using his cell phone while driving.

The Mexican player is seen with his hands and eyes on his phone, only quickly looking up to see the road.

The video was posted on Instagram by one of his friends. “Do you trust your friend when he drives like that?” is written in the story, along with a poll.

On social media, they criticized the player, stating that he is irresponsible, that is why they lose, that he should be arrested and they ask the Guadalajara Club to keep him quiet.

Some defended him by stating that his car has autopilot.