As anticipated by 90min, Jaime Lozano’s departure from the Mexican National Team has been signed, the Mexican coach did not accept being Javier Aguirre’s second and taking control of the Tri once again in the process from 2026 to 2030, being the case, the Tri’s directors found the perfect way to cut off ‘Jimmy’ a move that will once again generate changes in the call-up, one of them could be the call-up of Alan Mozo.
In 90min we informed you that Alan Mozo was on Lozano’s list of those banned, this after a meeting when both were part of the Olympic cycle on the way to Tokyo, Jaime informed the now Chivas full-back that he would not be part of the final call-up for the Olympic Games, a decision that caused enormous discomfort in Alan, who insulted and even came close to physically assaulting the national coach.
From that moment on, Alan was removed from the Tri, first by Gerardo Martino in support of Lozano and then, as the strong man of Mexico, by Lozano. Now, with the departure of the coach, the door to the national team has reopened for the man of the flock, who in the last year was considered the best Mexican full-back, at least among those who play in the Liga MX. Now, he must defend his position and try to catch the eye of Javier Aguirre, who will be the next national coach. Mozo is not going through his best moment, it will be key to improve his performance if he thinks about the Tri.
#Alan #Mozo #open #door #Mexican #National #Team #Lozanos #departure
Leave a Reply