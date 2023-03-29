Alan Jones: the last Australian champion

If we exclude the three world titles won by Jack Brabahm between the 1950s and 1960s, the second and last Australian driver to be crowned world champion in F1 was Alan Joneswhich in 1980 he was also the first to reach such a milestone at the wheel of a Williams. With the 2023 Australian Grand Prix just around the corner, one of the major figures in local motor sport has returned to talk not only about this great appointment scheduled in Melbourne, but also about his compatriots present today in Formula 1, both on the track that out.

Daniel Ricciardo and his goals

In addition to Oscar Piastri, ready for his debut at home and in his hometown, the other Australian who could have competed in another GP at home would have been Daniel Ricciardo. However, after the abrupt separation from McLaren at the end of the last season, the 33-year-old from Perth today plays the role of third guide of Red Bulla team with which he competed in GPs valid for the world championship between 2014 and 2018. The goal Ricciardo has repeatedly stated is now that of being able to return soon as an official driver, possibly as early as 2024. The first to be skeptical of this purpose is Jones himself.

Jones’s doubts

Interviewed by Daily MailIndeed, Jones does not believe in a return to the track of his compatriot at the next world championships, especially as a possible replacement for Perez and Verstappen: “I don’t think he will get a drive at Red Bull and unless something extraordinary happens to the two current drivers, I don’t see him participating in a Grand Prix – He admitted – I doubt he will be on the starting grid in 2024. There’s no reason why Red Bull doesn’t confirm Perez and especially Verstappen, and I don’t see anyone at Ferrari resigning or leaving, so I really don’t see where that can go. Of course everyone likes to leave the scene on a positive note, and it’s a shame that for whatever reason its performance has dropped. I don’t think he knows the reason for this decline either. As I said before, I can’t see him returning to Formula 1. In fact, in my opinion, I think he focused and spent a little too much time on his activities outside the cockpit rather than inside.”

The future of Piastri

But will there be a driver capable of succeeding Jones in the golden register of Formula 1? For the person concerned, the possibility is quite high: “I think Oscar Piastri could become world champion – he has declared – Every now and then someone comes along who’s hugely talented, and I think he’s one of those people. He’s won everything he’s ever done, and not many can tell. He definitely has the ability to become a world champion.”