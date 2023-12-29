Second chance

It has now been 44 years since an Australian driver was crowned world champion in F1. It was 1980 and Alan Jones he imposed himself at the wheel of Williams-Ford, keeping Jack Brabham's legacy alive. After Mark Webber's failed attempt in 2010, it is now the turn of the young Oscar Piastri and the more experienced Daniel Ricciardo carry the honor of kangaroo country high in the Circus.

Having finished third in the championship in 2014 and 2016, Ricciardo is trying to build his own second career in the premier category of motorsport after being dropped by McLaren at the end of 2022. His return to the current season with AlphaTauri saw a notable peak in performance in the Mexican GP, ​​which he closed with a splendid seventh place in the race after finishing even fourth in qualifying. But the Honey Badger's dream is to return to join Max Verstappen in Red Bull and to achieve this it will be necessary to demonstrate much greater continuity of performance next year.

The train has passed

The person who is skeptical about the possibility that the #3 will return to occupy the cockpit of one of the cars made in Milton Keynes is Alan Jones himself, who in an interview given to the TV program Nine's Wide World of Sports expressed his doubts: “I think (Ricciardo) has now missed his boat with them – explained the 77-year-old former pilot – Sergio Perez has another year with them and then there is always some little emerging star who will be given that opportunity. I honestly believe that Daniel has missed the chance to return to Red Bull“.

However, Jones added that he expects a Ricciardo “much improved” behind the wheel of AlphaTauri in 2024. “He will return early next year with a different mindset“, he added. Finally, looking to the future, Jones suggested that a team that could be right for Ricciardo is Ferrari. The former Williams acknowledged that there is very little chance that one of Charles Leclerc or Carlos Sainz will leave Maranello, but in that case the former Renault and McLaren driver could prove to be a choice “popular” among the fans.