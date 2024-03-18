The criticisms of Ricciardo

The period that is passing Daniel Ricciardo in the last years of Formula 1 is certainly the toughest for the Australian driver, ready to contest his home GP in Melbourne this weekend. Several former drivers, as well as past team principals, have expressed their opinion on the form of the Racing Bulls driver, criticizing his performances and warning him of the real possibility of losing his seat in favor of younger and more promising drivers.

Alan Jones's sorrow

So with F1 arriving in Australia, also a world champion like Alan Jonesalso Australian and winner of the world title in 1980, believes that Daniel Ricciardo's best period is now over. A statement that the 77-year-old, born in Melbourne, released to the Herald Sun with some regret: “I hate to say it, but I think we've seen Daniel Ricciardo's best days – He admitted – He's raced some good cars, regardless of what people say. Alpine, McLaren, and the team he is with now. At the end of the day he has to start beating his teammate. I would like him to become super competitive and for him to be able to fight for the points, but I think maybe a couple of things need to change.”

“It's afloat”

During the interview, Jones added other considerations: “Bad luck or not, I'm sure Daniel would have liked to have achieved better results than he achieved – he continued – in the end, we can't always blame the car, as was a trend in the past. I would like to see Daniel do very well in Melbourne. I would like to see Daniel do very well, period. His luck, or competitiveness, will have to change if he wants to return to Red Bull or a more competitive car. It's afloat right nowhe really needs to get good results and put on a good show, it cannot stay where it is“.