alan garcia passed away four years ago and is now about to be ‘revived’ for the new documentary “Justice for Alan”, directed by the journalist, writer and filmmaker Ernesto Carlín, who previously denounced having received death threats for continuing with this project. Even so, he has continued and the production has finally made it to the big screen. What is it about? Next, we leave you more details about the tape about the Aprista leader.

“Justice for Alan”: where and when does it premiere?

“Justice for Alan” is available on the billboard from this April 20. The documentary can be seen on major cinema chains, such as Cineplanet, Cinemark and CineStar. You only have to buy your ticket online or at the box office of the establishment of your choice.

What is “Justice for Alan” about?

Moving away from his beginnings in politics, “Justice for Alan” seeks to reconstruct the last months of the life of the former Peruvian president before his death on April 17, 2019. In this way, Ernesto Carlín gathers testimonies from people close to the deceased politician, as well as the statements of the former presidents of Ecuador (Rafael Correa), of Colombia (Álvaro Uribe) and of Uruguay (Julio María Sanguinetti and José Mujica).

“’Justice for Alan’ was born from the need to narrate the last months of President Alan García’s life, just as we Apristas lived it. It is an effort to vindicate the most important political figure the country has had in the last 40 years and derive various myths and fallacies that his enemies have spread for decades, ”said Ernesto Carlín in a press release.

“We hope that the public has more evidence to evaluate what happened with García and not just the narrative of his political adversaries,” added the director.

