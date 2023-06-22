He youtuber Alan Estrada had to organize a press conference this Thursday to answer about some videos he started making two years ago. The actor was the first Mexican to travel aboard the OceanGate company’s Titan submersible, now lost in the North Atlantic with five crew members. Estrada has a YouTube channel, called Alan around the world, and a travel blog, and in July 2021 he tried to embark on an expedition to visit the remains of the Titanic, submerged at a depth of 3,800 meters, 600 kilometers south of Canada. However, the Titan’s systems failed and the operation had to be cancelled. He repeated it again, this time with success, a year later. He now confirms that it was “a spectacular trip” that he would not repeat: “I was aware that I was risking my life, I knew what could happen.”

Estrada, 42, began to receive dozens of calls on Monday as soon as the news broke: contact had been lost with a private submarine that was traveling to visit the remains of the famous ship, sunk in 1912. The search was urgent , the submersible had an oxygen reserve of only 96 hours. The clock was ticking. Two days later, while the best predictions suggest that the submarine has managed to reach the surface and is floating somewhere in the ocean, Estrada recounts the details of the expedition.

To begin with, he acknowledges, it is “very expensive.” He sought sponsors to pay the $150,000 required for the trip. Now, it’s worth even more: $250,000. “As the expeditions have been successful, they have increased the price, because at the beginning it was basically ‘let’s see if this happens,” he explains. youtuber, “It is an exaggerated price, but I recognize the investment required to create such a submersible and spend weeks at sea.

Before boarding the Titan, the first carbon fiber submersible capable of reaching a depth of 4,000 meters, you have to sign several sheets of documents, “which explain exactly all the risks you run, including losing your life, of course.” : “We knew that this is an incredibly risky expedition, we knew that we were not going to an amusement park,” says Estrada, who at various times during the conference insists that those who get on the Titan are adults who are aware of what kind of adventure they are embarking on. “One of the clauses, for example, is not to suffer from claustrophobia.”

Once inside the submersible, if all goes well, it takes about two hours to go down to 3,800 meters, for four hours the remains of the Titanic and the bottom of the ocean are covered, and another two are used to rise to the surface. This is what happened in the Estrada expedition: “It was one of the most successful. The one before ours, on the other hand, had lasted 27 hours because they had had problems recovering the submersible.”

Inside, the Titan is like an empty tube, 6.7 meters long and 2.8 meters wide, in which there are no seats, nor can you stand up. There is also no bathroom, but instead there is a box in case of an emergency, according to Estrada. She is intended to make a short trip, although Estrada believes that she has what it takes to keep the crew alive for 96 hours if “the submersible is intact.”

They fit five people, who are usually pilot and co-pilot, and three civilians, who are called “mission specialists.” Estrada completed his expedition with one of the men who is now missing, the French explorer Paul Henri Nargeolet: “He was the co-pilot, but when we got to the ship he was the one piloting the submersible because he knows the wreck perfectly well. He has been down almost 40 times on the wreck of the Titanic. He is one of the people with whom you can trust the most. But if you listen to his testimonials, he says that there is always a risk and there are always complications. In some of his dives —he also went down in French submersibles— they even had to put out internal fires”.

Estrada is also well acquainted with OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush, another of the now-missing crew members. “Stocktom is a very positive person, he designed the Titan, it is his dream, it is his mission. I hope they are inside everything just waiting to be rescued, “says the Mexican actor. The other three people inside the submersible are British businessman Hamish Harding, an adventurer who holds three Guinness records, and Shahzada Dawood and her son Suleman, members of one of Pakistan’s best-known families.

On Monday, communication with the Titan was cut off when it had been dispatched for just one hour and 45 minutes. By Estrada’s calculations, she was still going down. During the first meters, communication is by radio, then when the signal is lost it is with messages. It is part of the protocol that if communication is not achieved for an hour, the submersible must return to the surface. Based on that information, the youtuber he believes there is a possibility that the sub ascended and is now in the ocean waiting to be rescued. Because another of the fundamental complications is that the Titan cannot be opened from the inside, only from the outside.

In the worst scenario, Estrada points out, the submersible has gotten stuck with something: “If it gets stuck, it doesn’t have systems, it can’t grab objects, it doesn’t have that technology. It would take another submersible to find them.” All this, says the actor, is something the crew member knows: “We knew it was an experimental submersible.” For example, in his first expedition attempt in 2021, the voyage had to be canceled because the ballast system —the mechanism with which the submarine descends and ascends— got stuck. “Titan could go down, but he couldn’t go up anymore because the ballast delivery system got stuck. There was an emergency system where the submersible dumped the entire mechanism, not just the ballasts, for Titan to come up and that’s what happened.”

OceanGate offered Estrada an expedition, in exchange, on July 2, 2022. “The following year the company had changed the weight system, they were no longer tubes, but a kind of sacks with the weights. In addition, it has other emergency mechanisms, such as an air bag that is activated internally and inflates externally, so that Titan can float and rise to the surface, ”he describes. “The security protocols seemed serious to me, I felt like I was launching a rocket, with each stop of the submersible, be it on the launch pad, in the water, and before submerging, all the equipment stopped, they They checked all the systems.

According to company calculations, Titan has oxygen left until Thursday night. This morning, Canadian planes have detected noises in the area where the submarine disappeared. “Today is a crucial day for that rescue,” concludes Estrada.

