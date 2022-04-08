Guadalajara Jalisco.- His name is Alan Escoto Patiño, he is 28 years old, he is dedicated to the breeding of carrier pigeons and he is getting married in three months, but he is missing from March 19.

He is the father of two children, including Iker, one of the members of the Villaseñor family who was deprived of liberty by Acatic police on March 24, 2021 and released days later.

According to the reports that the family has given to the Prosecutor’s Office, Alan was forcibly removed from a van in which he was traveling with his fiancee and best friend. The criminals carried long firearms.

The last two were put against a wall, their phones were taken from them and they were asked not to turn around while they went upstairs. Alan by force into another vehicle.

Victoria, her sister, said that the fiancée and the friend tried to get help from a passing patrol, but they were ignored. They also did not get support from neighbors and it was after running several blocks that a woman helped them request a digital platform vehicle to go to the house of the family of allan.

“That same day the complaint is filed in the Prosecutor’s Office, the next day the Prosecutor’s Office is given the models of the cars, from where they are followed, they are given many clues and we made the report to the Search Commission, to Forensic Sciences, We did a march precisely on Friday, to ask for support from Casa Jalisco,” Victoria commented.

But no clue, not even the report that the fiancée’s phone was activated on March 31 in the south of the city, was enough for the authorities to mobilize.

“We took the track to the Prosecutor’s Office and well (they did not receive it, they said) that they are going to do their job and that we cannot do anything because it is like overtaking, putting the person (who has the telephone) on alert.

“It was impotence that we asked the Prosecutor’s Office for support, we asked the authorities for support, the Prosecutor’s Office said that nothing could be done, because in order to enter a home they had a search warrant. I’m talking about eight days ago and I don’t They haven’t even gone for the person (who has the phone),” he lamented.

The family has posted photos of Alan on poles, but they still have no explanation for what happened.

“He is 28 years old, has two children, is engaged, on July 9 he is about to get married, he is a pigeon fancier, one of those who fly pigeons in competition and right now he is in a competition,” Victoria said.

Alan’s family has not received reports to find out if there is any link between the disappearance of the young man and the case of the Villaseñor family.

SO HE SAID

“What do we demand? That they have more humanity, that is, they are a person who is being searched for, who is one of many who are disappearing, but if they have the clues in hand, why not work when already have the advantage?

Victory

Alan’s sister