Tahiti, French Polynesia.– Mexican surfer Alan Cleland failed to advance to the Quarterfinals after losing to Frenchman Joan Duru, who scored almost perfectly.

Although Cleland had a great performance, with a score of 15.17, his French rival set the bar very high, with 18.13 points.

Duru made his highest scores with 9.10 and 9.03 (the maximum is 10).

Cleland did 8.17 and 7.00 on his two highest-rated waves.

With his score of 15.17, Alan Cleland would have won any of the previous qualifying heats. In fact, the Japanese Reo Inaba advanced to the Quarterfinals with a cumulative score of 6.00, with which he beat the Brazilian Filipe Toledo (2.46).

The Quarterfinals, Semifinals and Final will take place on July 30th.