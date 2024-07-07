The Liga MX tournament has begun, however, the local market continues its course. One of the clubs that at this point most needs to strengthen is América, the club from the capital of the country is lacking pieces after the many losses they have reported to date and that at least in the first matchday, were key to the club’s defeat. Being the case, this weekend, the nest hopes to move forward with its next signings, one of them, Alan Cervantes.
According to information from Fernando Esquivel, Alan will be the new player of the team from the capital of the country, coming from Santos de Torreón. América will pay a fixed price of 3 million dollars for one hundred percent of the Mexican defensive midfielder’s card, footballers will not be included as bargaining chips as was in the original plan and Cervantes will sign a contract until 2028, that is, for 4 years.
Alan is a ball-winner with great technical solvency when it comes to controlling the ball, and he also has a physical ability that allows him to be at his best throughout the match. Jardine is a fan of the Mexican’s football; at one point, he had the desire to add him to Atlético de San Luis and now he is taking him with him to the ranks of América where he will essentially compete with Jonathan dos Santos to be the starter. Esteban Lozano’s name is still on the table at Santos, although it is insisted that he will not be part of the negotiation.
#Alan #Cervantes #sign #America
