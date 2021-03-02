Alan Castillo is the original name of the endearing and charismatic Robotin. He lived through hard times throughout his life, but perseverance, sacrifice and discipline led him to become the famous character that he is today.

He is a native of Trujillo, he is 36 years old and his greatest desire is to become a great international comedian. “Chespirito is a great motivation, he did Chavo del 8 and was successful around 40. I’m 36, it’s never too late.”

You had a difficult childhood, you worked since you were 8 years old …

Yes, above all to help with the family finances, as they say in the Creole: to stop the pot. My dad was a vigilante, in those days, my mom was a housewife. My brother and I worked since we were little.

My first job was at the Cementerio de las Flores, in Trujillo. I cleaned the niches.

How do you decide to leave Trujillo to come to Lima?

I finished school, I tried other careers, but in none of them I was successful, in none did I pass the first cycle. From school the teachers always told me to study theater.

I decided to come to Lima because I created my character in Trujillo, for at least a year, and I wanted to come as a human statue to try my luck. As Lima is bigger… There in Trujillo I was in one place (working).

I studied (theater) at the Virgilio Rodríguez Nache drama school.

What other careers did you follow previously?

I tried accounting, I tried civil construction, I tried computers. Even my parents supported me on the subject of studying in high schools, but it was not my thing. My thing was the theater.

How was the idea of ​​becoming a Robotín born?

The race was called theater pedagogy; I studied for almost three years, I couldn’t finish it, because of the economy. I began to make the human statue and began to create the Robotín character. People found it funny, they had fun with the character; therefore, I decided to come.

I talked about it with my mother, I told her: ‘Mommy, I’m going to Lima.’ ‘But son, in Lima you don’t know anyone (his mother said)’. ‘Don’t worry, mom, I’m a warrior’, and I’ve already come to Lima.

What was the first thing you did when you arrived in Lima?

The first thing I did was stand outside a shopping center that at that time was the Alfonso Ugarte Metro. There I would stop, but the municipal police threw me out, the policeman from the same Metro threw me out. But something very curious happened, I would stand outside and people would throw my coins at me, the guard would come out and bounce me; So, I would put myself to another side, as they say the ‘war’, I had to work, and when (the guard) came out again he told me he was not going to kick me out: the manager (of Metro) wanted to talk to me.

They made me come in and hired me to be like a ‘doll’ from the shopping center, as there are children; So, I would walk through the corridors to give people a little humor. It was a cool experience, because at that time they didn’t pay me and they gave me food, I sold that (since I had no family in Lima) and I took out a little plate.

At the same time he worked in the parks, streets. I rented a small room where I paid 15 soles a day. That was my life, working as Robotín and little by little my character became known and there were already more people.

I started to include music in my shows. At first, in the first four years of Robotín it was only pantomime, interaction with the public, but later, when I put music on it, it had more punch.

How many hours have you been standing on the street?

At least six hours, but always with a 15-20 minute break. Every two hours he would rest for a while.

Has the makeup you use to characterize yourself hurt your health?

I haven’t had a thorough checkup, but the glitter itself is chemical, it’s lead. I have had reflux for many years, shortness of breath, sometimes I got tired, but I thought that was why I was gaining weight.

Some told me that maybe it was because of the glitter. My mistake was that, as sometimes I arrived tired from work, in the early morning, before the pandemic, I slept like this (made up), sometimes I ate lunch like this painted. Practically, I am painted like this almost all day, but so far I have had no effect on my skin.

How did you get to the Kings of playback?

They saw me in the malls. What happens is that he had already had several appearances in other programs, but very short. When there were talent shows, I participated. I have participated in Love, love, love; in lemon lime. It was like a novelty, a funny robot, a dancer, my effects were put together like this (funny) by my music, I put together and edit it myself.

I was in Peru, he has talent and I made it to the final; There I also became known and from there came the Kings of playback. They contacted me, I went to a casting, it happened, I liked it, I stayed, I won in my week (there was a winner every week) and from there I went to the final and came in third place.

How did the pandemic affect you? You had invested in a hamburger business …

I invested in my sanguchero cart, I made a strong investment, between 3,000 and 4,000 soles. Suddenly, out of desperation, I made a loan for the issue of the pandemic and wanted to do a business yes or yes. It turned out that I went bankrupt, did not come out (profit) even to pay the rent and had to close.

During the pandemic, you reinvented yourself by selling oranges, clothes, and you also dedicated yourself to disinfecting houses, how did you do with that?

I have disinfected houses, I do virtual greetings, I have sold fruit, clothes. I have tried to reinvent myself as best I could.

What I should not have invested in was clothes, it took time to come out and in the end I had to finish everything. I was also there for a short time in the fruit sale, I earned daily, but it was a bit complicated, you had to go out at 5:00 am to buy the fruit at La Parada.

For now they are asking my regards, with everything that has happened, my character has become better known. So, they ask me for greetings and I ask for something voluntary. They give me from 4 soles to 50, for a greeting. There are people who want to support me.

What did you do in this second confinement?

In this second confinement, as it was already a little softer, I put together a group with a little clown, a juggler and a dancer, and we went out into the streets, into the neighborhoods. People threw coins out the window and out the door. We kept our distance, but, at the same time, we made a show.

You are in the Chola Reventonazo …

Yes, the ‘cholita’ has hired me for a month and later you will see how my development is going, so far it has given me the opportunity to spend a full month in the Reventonazo de la chola.

I participated in an internal contest of the program, I won and he told me that the prize was to spend a month in the program. I wanted to give myself the opportunity to develop myself, to fulfill myself. Although I would very much like to try to learn like Alan Castillo, to see a way not only to be known as Robotín, but with my name, to act.

What are your future plans?

Let it be what God wants. A dream is to travel abroad and become known in Mexico, Argentina, Chile.

I want to be a comedian, recognized. One of my comedians to watch is Jim Carrey. I would like (to participate) in a comic film here in Peru, a great example is Carlos Alcántara.

So, my dream is to be recognized internationally. I’ve been to Mexico like five times where I’ve been to festivals.

What has this pandemic taught you?

The most common phrase, the one that has taught me a lesson is ‘save bread for May’. Unfortunately, I did not know how to think things through before the pandemic. He lived from day to day, paid debts, did not save, wasted money on things that were not very useful. The pandemic came and it gave me a slap on the wrist

I could have had my apartment, car. I was earning very well when I was at my peak six years ago.

