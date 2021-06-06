Alan Castillo, better known as ‘Robotin’, is delicate of health, because he was diagnosed with diabetes. The comedian maintained that it was due to the media scandal he had with his ex-partner after learning about the paternity of his children.

“It has not been my year, they have detected diabetes and what happened to me (with the issue of their daughters), but I have not lost the strength and the will to continue. My little girls made me a birthday video, I shed my tears because I’m a little sentimental”He pointed to Trome.

Alan Castillo had his birthday on June 4 and revealed that he celebrated it alone in a hotel in Juliaca. “It was not my year, I met many people who support me and many people who make fun of the pain of others. I am not perfect, I have many mistakes and I try to change every day for the better. Believe me my heart suffers, but I try to get ahead for my parents, for my family, “he wrote on his Facebook page.

‘Robotín’ left his job during the quarantine

The comedian appeared in Magaly, signed her and confessed the difficult situation he is going through due to the pandemic and cancellation of shows.

“The pandemic has affected me a lot financially … I opened Robotín Burger, unfortunately it did not go well for me, I had to close and it was complicated by what happens in the pandemic. I was in debt with a loan, something of 3,000 soles. I even had some flyers made, I invested, but it didn’t go well, “he said.

