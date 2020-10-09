The Australian tour of India, which is going to start after the Indian Premier League (IPL) ends, has been in dispute even before the start. Cricket Australia has released a possible program for this tour. Former Australian captain Alan Border said that his country’s cricket board should not bow down to changes in the BCCI’s schedule, especially the Sydney Test, in relation to the upcoming tour of India. The Sydney Test is generally considered to be the New Year Test which starts in the first week of January but has been shifted from the predetermined schedule to January 7.

The schedule is yet to receive confirmation from the Cricket Board of India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia, according to which three T20 Internationals will be played in Adelaide from December 4 to 8 after the ODI matches and then the four-match Test series will start which starts The test will begin on 17 December in Adelaide instead of the traditional Brisbane. Border is not happy with the change in schedule.

He told Fox Sports News that I do not think it should be compromised. He said that if it is necessary because whatever is happening around the world due to the virus then it is okay but if it is just because they want some time between Boxing Day and New Year Test match then this nonsense is.

Border said that for how many years have we been playing Test matches continuously? It is wonderful between Christmas and New Year and I would not feel comfortable if this program is being changed simply because India wants two more days in between. Even Seven West Media, the owner of broadcaster Channel 7, has been critical of Cricket Australia’s program.

