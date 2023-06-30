Alan Arkin, multifaceted and prolific American actor who was noted for both his comedic and dramatic roles and who won an Oscar for his portrayal of a heroin-using grandfather in Little Miss Sunshine (2006), passed away last Thursday at the age of 89, according to the magazine Variety, citing familiar sources.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, whom we adore and will deeply miss,” his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony said in a statement.

Arkin appeared in dozens of films, was nominated four times for Academy Awards and won a Tony in 1963 for his role. Enter Laughing, by Carl Reiner.

His first major movie role also earned him an Oscar nomination for playing a Soviet sailor in the 1966 Cold War comedy The Russians are coming! Initially, Arkin was turned down for his role in Little Miss Sunshine – which earned him an Oscar for best supporting actor – because the directors thought he was in too good health. The character was a foul-mouthed 80-year-old with a frail appearance and continuous tremors from drug abuse and bad habits.

“It was the best rejection I received in my life. They thought I was in too good health,” Arkin said in a 2007 interview with The New York Times. Arkin took a drastic career turn by playing a psycho killer in the film Alone in the dark (1967), together with Audrey Hepburn. He also appeared as a deaf mute in the adaptation of the Carson McCullers novel The heart is a lonely hunter (1968), which earned him his second Oscar nomination.

His career includes titles such as Edward Scissorhands (1990), Gattaca (1997), Rocketeer (1991), A couple of three (2008) or The Muppets (2011). Arkin also tried his hand at directing with Little Murders in 1971 and with the comedy fires for sale in 1977.

His last works were remake of Dumbowhich was released in theaters in 2019, Spenser: ConfidentialNetflix action movie starring Mark Wahlberg in 2020 and, also on this platform The Kominsky method‘, series starring Michael Douglas thanks to which Arkin got two Emmy Award nominations. He also voiced a character in Minions: the origin of Gru and appeared in the documentary Robert Downey Sr..

