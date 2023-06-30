Every year, unfortunately, there are strong events in the film industry, and that is precisely the death of actors who have reached a certain age, something that cannot be avoided due to nature. And now, it is reported that alan arkinrenowned actor who participated in major productions of hollywoodHe even won an Oscar at the time.

His death (at the age of 89) was confirmed at People exclusively for their children Adam, Matthew and Anthony, who offered a statement to the media. This is what they commented:

Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and as a man. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, he was adored and will be sorely missed.

Currently Arkin co-starred The Kominsky Method for Netflix next to michael douglas, earning Emmy nominations in 2019 and 2020and nominations for golden globe. In Little Miss Sunshine (2006), Arkin played Edwin Hooverthe grandfather of the dysfunctional family, this small role of 14 minutes of footage helped him win the aforementioned academy award.

It is worth mentioning that Arkin before becoming an actor he went through some stages of discovery, dropping out of three different universities before finally finding his calling in hollywood. From that moment, he began to try his luck until he was signed, then he did not miss the opportunity to participate in different productions.

Via: People

Editor’s note: The news is certainly quite sad, but unfortunately nature does not stop. However, many will remember him for having left a legacy in the movie industry.