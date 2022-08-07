Jessica Tapia She was one of the most popular TV hosts in the early 2000s. At that time she was driving “At eleven o’clock the night begins.” The journalist always kept her private life secret, until rumors of an alleged infidelity with Álamo Pérez Luna jumped out when she was a couple. Alvaro Magina.

According to the press man, Tapia was in a parallel relationship while he was still with him. “I knew the relationship that both had, but they (Jessica and Álamo) were very offended and they talked to Alejandro Guerrero to ask him to fire me, because they said I was tarnishing his image. And now I can only say that he who laughs last laughs best, “he told the newspaper Ojo.

Both journalists spent four years together; however, they did not have a good ending after Maguiña’s accusations. For this reason, Jessica Tapia was invited to Beto Ortiz’s “Intimate Enemies” program to give her version of her story.

Jessica Tapia assures that she was not unfaithful

Driver Beto Ortiz reminded Jessica Tapia that she had fallen in love with Álamo Pérez Luna when he was married. “Álvaro is still married to Verónica Rojas, because, until he legally divorces, he is still married. The whole country knows it and there is no problem with that, ”he commented at the time.

“I have been in a relationship for five months. He is separated, away from his house since the beginning of the year. I calmly put my head on the pillow and I think that if you try to insinuate that there is something wrong with that, I don’t see anything wrong with it, “he added to Beto Ortiz.

Jessica Tapia clarified that most of the people she has dated since the age of 30 are separate people. “You are not going to pretend that I am looking for someone 20 years old who has not had a relationship or children (…) The men I have dated, you are talking about people between 40 and 45″.

How long did Álamo Pérez Luna and Jessica Tapia’s relationship last?

The journalists did not hide their love and showed signs of affection in the programs they hosted. However, her romance did not last either. In an interview with Chola Chabuca, Jessica Tapia recounted details of the end of her relationship with Alamo Perez Luna.

“He was an important person with whom I shared a year and a half of my life and, well, it’s over,” revealed, and specified that it hurt when her ex-partner Álvaro Maguiña tried to make her look bad by insinuating that she had been unfaithful.

He even made it known that his first kiss was when they were both in a relationship. “That gentleman and I kissed when I was engaged and he was married. That kiss left me worried and I decided to withdraw from the news program ‘América Noticias’”, she confessed.

“What hurt me is that it was insinuated that I had a long relationship with him, that I had gotten into a marriage. Then many months passed, we finished working together and we just started a romantic relationship that lasted four years, ”she indicated.

The reason that would have motivated the breakup

The former driver of Panorama Jessica Tapia was in love with Alamo Perez Luna in front of the cameras and everything seemed to be going well between both journalists; however, their relationship only lasted a year.

The reason? It would have been an embarrassing incident starring the former host of “Extreme Lives” in 2010. The Magaly TV cameras protected him in an intoxicated state trying to drive his car.

Jessica Tapia would have considered this incident as the straw that broke the camel’s back and therefore ended her romance, according to what her friends told Trome. “I’m Jessica’s friend. Unfortunately, it seems that she ended up with Álamo, because on her Facebook she wrote “to start from scratch again”. She was upset because he was in that state and, on top of that, leaving that place.

Who did Jessica Tapia marry?

On May 31, 2013, Jéssica Tapia said ‘yes’ to the American Steven Dykeman at a religious wedding held at the Sagrado Corazón de Jesús church, Surco. Months later, in August, she reaffirmed her love, this time on a ranch in Illinois, Chicago (United States).