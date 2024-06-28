Furthermore, according to what is written in the announcement, Bloodlust has the task of preparing for the next major update, of which further details will be provided later. In the meantime, you’ll be happy to know that there was a major overhaul of the visuals and mechanics . Everything is now better looking and smoother. Additionally, Bloodlust includes a complete overhaul of the loot, enemy behavior, and economic system.

Gamera Interactive has announced the Bloodlust launch The new major update for the action RPG Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms which introduces dynamic dismemberments among other things. Yes, the game is much bloodier now.

Rivers of blood

“We believe these changes will provide a more engaging and rewarding experience for all players, and we are still actively iterating all aspects,” reads the official patch description. Overall, it’s not the Alaloth update that introduced the most content, but it’s that more significant from the point of view of changes to existing systems. There is also a trailer that shows all the new features introduced.

Speaking of dynamic dismemberment, it is exactly what the name promises: Players can now tear enemies to pieces. Literally. So it is possible to cut off legs, arms, heads and other limbs in the case of non-humanoid mobs. “The mechanics are balanced to reflect the size and anatomy of each enemy, preventing unrealistic actions such as decapitating dragons.” Explains the development studio. Needless to say, the whole thing is accompanied by decidedly gore visual effects, including blood splashes and whatnot.

Before leaving you, we remind you that Alaloth: Champions of The Four Kingdoms is available in Early Access on Steamfor now only on PC.