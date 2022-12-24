Gamera Interactive has announced the launch of the maxi winter update of his action RPG Alaloth: Champions of the Four Kingdoms, currently in Early Access. The Announcements there are really many, including new quests, new enemies, new places to visit and much more.

Let’s see briefly what the main additions are:

Hardcore and Permadeath modes – these are two of the most requested features. Both are unlocked after completing the game at least once. Hardcore mode introduces a general increase in difficulty: enemies will have 75% more health, the party will have 25% less HP and PD, and all equipped items will be lost on death. As for the permadeath, it’s easy to explain: once activated, dying does not resurrect again.

– these are two of the most requested features. Both are unlocked after completing the game at least once. Hardcore mode introduces a general increase in difficulty: enemies will have 75% more health, the party will have 25% less HP and PD, and all equipped items will be lost on death. As for the permadeath, it’s easy to explain: once activated, dying does not resurrect again. Modifications of some game balance for enemy fights and champions.

for enemy fights and champions. New bosses to deal with and remodulation of those already present.

to deal with and remodulation of those already present. New generic enemies: Drolnak and Reaper . The former are giant insects, the latter are particularly insidious tentacled plants.

. The former are giant insects, the latter are particularly insidious tentacled plants. An update of the game map with the addition of several areas that can be visited.

with the addition of several areas that can be visited. The ability to travel around the map using i griffins or ships .

. The first versions of the war room and military camps, which will be expanded in future updates (currently you can take quests, but there is talk of mass battles to come).

For the full release note, go here.