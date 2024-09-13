Gamera Interactive has announced Alaloth – Champions of The Four Kingdoms version 1.0 official release date : October 30, 2024. The game has been in early access for a long time, but is now about to reach its final stage (which still does not exclude further updates). Version 1.0 will be available on Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store . It is also interesting that the text speaks of a console launch in 2025 but without any specifications being provided.

Version 1.0

The official press release reminds us that during the early access phase, Alaloth has undergone an impressive evolution, with over 110 patches and various updates, as well as 8 major updates that have significantly expanded the game world. We’re talking about dozens of hours of additional gameplay, for a single player campaign that now exceeds 100 hours.”

According to Gamera, “Alaloth established itself as the first isometric soulslike on the market, combining elements of classic RPGs like Baldur’s Gate in terms of mythology and world-building, while offering real-time combat inspired by modern action games like Dark Soulswhere every decision and every move counts.”

Alberto Belli, author and director of Alalothshared his excitement for the upcoming launch: “For us this is an incredibly exciting time, after so many years of sacrifice and struggle, in the midst of COVID and with countless problems caused by unscrupulous partners which nearly destroyed the work of a small indie team that had survived many adversities.

We are incredibly proud of what our small team of six has achieved, creating such a vast fantasy world and bringing such a unique game to the market. For us, this was the only way to succeed, trying to stand out in a crowded landscape, without the high-impact marketing of other games. I want to express a sincere thank you to our entire team and community for their dedication and passion, which have made this dream a reality.”

Gamera also announced that will soon provide more details on the launch and post-1.0 update scheduleas well as on the console versions.