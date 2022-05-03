Alaloth Champions of The Four Kingdoms returns to be talked about and with very interesting information regarding a change of publisher. From now on, he will manage the publication of the title Gamera Interactive.

The news came via the their Steam page: «It is not a major update for you but certainly one of the most important of recent times: Gamera Interactive will be the publisher of Alaloth Champions of The Four Kingdoms. We can’t go into too many details, but hey, that’s great news, isn’t it?»So commented the developers in the post announcing the change of publisher.

Furthermore, the developers have made it known that they have received a huge boost that has given them enough strength to move forward as a team, even in the most dramatic moments, referring to the pandemic. But they wanted to let us know that development has never stopped moving forward.

Now that things have improved slightly, they are focusing on getting the gears moving even faster than their title development. And they let it be known that a few people are trying the game as well to be able to give the necessary feedback to understand what needs to be changed. There is also a gameplay trailer that will be launched very soon.

But there is bad news for those who prefer consoles to the mouse and keyboard platform. For the moment the project will focus only on the PC world, while the console version has suffered a halt. But after the bad news there’s a good one: They have an ideal launch window in mind and it’s closer than you imagine. Unfortunately we don’t know when.

Eventually they apologized for the lack of information so far and they decided to be better organize the way in which to communicate the various newsmainly thanks to the new publisher. So if you want more news, you just have to wait.