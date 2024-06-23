Alakurtti | The ultra-accurate satellite image shows: This is the base of the Russian elite group right next to the Finnish border

In Alakurt the number of military equipment in the country has decreased by at least a third of what it was there three years ago, before the start of the war of aggression launched by Russia in February 2022.

This can be concluded from the satellite images acquired by HS, which depict the situation at the end of May this year and three years ago in July. The satellite image taken on May 26 is extremely accurate, as its pixel resolution is 30 centimeters.