Monday, June 24, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Alakurtti | The ultra-accurate satellite image shows: This is the base of the Russian elite group right next to the Finnish border

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 24, 2024
in World Europe
0
Alakurtti | The ultra-accurate satellite image shows: This is the base of the Russian elite group right next to the Finnish border
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

In Alakurt the number of military equipment in the country has decreased by at least a third of what it was there three years ago, before the start of the war of aggression launched by Russia in February 2022.

This can be concluded from the satellite images acquired by HS, which depict the situation at the end of May this year and three years ago in July. The satellite image taken on May 26 is extremely accurate, as its pixel resolution is 30 centimeters.

#Alakurtti #ultraaccurate #satellite #image #shows #base #Russian #elite #group #Finnish #border

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
A man complained about his partner’s lack of initiative in bed and received advice

A man complained about his partner’s lack of initiative in bed and received advice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]