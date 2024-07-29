Alain Tascan, former executive vice president of game development at Epic Games, has been named the new president of Netflix Games. Prior to joining Epic, Tascan held senior roles including CEO of Umi Mobile, vice president of Funcom, vice president and general manager of EA Montreal, and vice president of production at Ubisoft.

Tascan will respond directly to the co-CEO of Netflix, Greg Peters. “Alain brings over 30 years of experience in global video game development, production, licensing and studio building,” Peters said. “He has a passion for making great games and a proven track record for taking bold creative gambles. We are thrilled to have him lead Netflix Games..”

The appointment comes just weeks after Netflix confirmed that its vice president of games, Mike Verdu, will take on an unspecified new role within the company focused on game development innovation. The streaming giant has acquired a number of development studios over the past few years, including Spry Fox, Next Games, and Night School Studio.

Netflix Games launched in 2021 with an initial catalog of just five titles. Since then, the platform has expanded its offerings to over 100 games and has over 80 projects currently in development. Greg Peters stated that the company now has a better understanding of how to approach and refine its video game business. “We’ve launched over 100 games so far. We’ve seen what works and what doesn’t. We’re fine-tuning our program to do more of what works with the 80+ games we currently have in development,” Peters said.