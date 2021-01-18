Alain Oyarzun (Irun, 9-27-1993) was one of Zubieta’s strongest promises. His place was in the first team of the Royal Society. Everyone took it for granted. But a series of circumstances, most unrelated to him, they prevented him from having the opportunities he had earned. He had to leave to carve out a career in the world of football, and after two years weighed down by injuries, He ended up at Córdoba to resurface and achieve his dream of being a First-class player. On that path, Real is now crossing, the team of his life, against which he sees the faces for the first time, with many of his friends in the lower categories, and with Imanol Alguacil, his coach in the realistic affiliate.

Question: How are you doing in Cordoba?

Answer: Very good. With the arrival of Alfaro there has been a radical change in the team, we have a very good streak, also winning a superior team, and let’s see if we continue the same against Real.

Are they thrown into that Cup match against Real?

Yes, because we have been in a good dynamic for a long time, we get to know him more and more and the truth is that we arrived at a good time.

And how are you personally after the problems you have suffered in recent years?

More and more happy. And after a year complicated by injuries, I feel very well. It may seem like a step back to come to Córdoba, but I think I am in a Second B team, but everything that surrounds it is superior. Every time I feel better, especially with regularity and not having injuries. I hope I can continue like this.

Are injuries finally a thing of the past?

Yes Yes. I wanted to talk about that topic as it has already happened. I worked very hard in the summer to get into the season as well as possible. It took me a bit to start with the new squad, because they had been training together for a long time and I was training alone. But every time I have fewer feelings and I am very happy.

And so it comes to this party that is very special to you. Because it is the first time he has played against Real since he left Zubieta …

It was also difficult to face them because we were in different categories, so it is a very special match. The truth is that when the draw was made, we all wanted a big one and thank God it was our turn, and above all, it is the team of my life, so it will be a very nice game to play.

Also special because he is going to meet many of his friends in Zubieta …

Practically, except for the signings and the people who have come up in recent years from the subsidiary, I’ve played all of them. In addition, the physiotherapists have also treated me and the coaching staff has trained me for several years. I face people who have been colleagues and friends, especially Aritz Elustondo, who is a great friendship that I have made in football that I know will be forever. And that’s why I can’t hide that it will be very beautiful,

Some joke has fallen on Aritz, who is the locker room joker …

(Smiles) Yes, of course. I hope he plays, and that he also plays in the same band where I play. Hopefully we can face each other, it has never happened and it will be a little strange, because we have been together all our lives, but the good thing is that friends are doing well, and I am happy for what he is doing at La Real. But on Wednesday in Córdoba I don’t want him to do so well and then to do great.

Seeing what Aritz is doing at La Real, have you ever thought that he could be by his side? Because for a few years he was on the verge of being the first team, because he made merits for it …

Yeah sure. You always think about it. Elus gives me a very big healthy envy, and of course you turn it around later ‘and if I had …’ But each one takes his or her own way, or the one who has to take, and I am now very happy here fighting for my dreams .

Do you think you didn’t have the opportunities you won in the first team and that others did?

Every player who has made merits at Sanse to be in the first team deserves an opportunity to show whether or not he is worth to be at the top. And I think that in the Sanse years I did earn it. Yes, I would have asked for an opportunity, at least that I had been judged in a match. I play two or three games and then I don’t deserve to play, because I wouldn’t say anything. But I think I did not have that opportunity, but that is past, and now we have to continue.

You already know that in your good days in Soria, before the injuries, it was on Olabe’s agenda to return. Has that door of a lifetime already closed to return to Zubieta, have that second chance and succeed at La Real?

Of course I have not closed it. It is the team of my life, the one that has given me everything since the 10 years I joined La Real, and you always dream of coming back and playing in San Sebastián and being at home. The dream doesn’t go away from me, I know it’s difficult, we all know it. But as long as there is a possibility, I’m going to keep looking for it until I can.

And what about Imanol, with whom I triumphed in the Real team?

Those of us who have had him and know him knew that if they gave him an opportunity, he would take advantage of it. Imanol is one of those different people that La Real lives in another way, not many people feel like him. He has something that is very difficult to achieve, which is knowing how to lead the group very well, and that is how it looks at Real, because he has managed to get everyone connected, he has a very complete squad, and I am very happy that I am leaving. as well.

Knowing this Real so well, how can Córdoba hurt him?

(Sighs) It’s hard to tell you. If a whole Barça has not known how to find the key to win, I am hardly going to be able to tell you. Thank God for those of us who feel like Real fans, they are in a very good moment and everyone is watching them play. It is not necessary to do any study to the rival. But even though I’m from Real, I fight for Córdoba, and I think the key may be to make them uncomfortable as much as possible. It is a very complete team because with the ball they play very well and without the ball it is very compact, and it will be difficult, so we will have to take advantage of the opportunities we have. I think whoever wins will have to suffer to do so.