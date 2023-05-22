French actor, photographer and writer Ary Boulogne, the illegitimate son of actor Alain Delon, has died. This was reported on May 20 by the French newspaper Le Parisien.

The 60-year-old photographer, the son of singer Nico, who always claimed that the famous actor Alain Delon was his father, has been found dead.

According to the publication, his body in a strong stage of decomposition was found in his apartment on Cambronne Street in Paris (XV arrondissement) on May 20. The remains were transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine. Specialists will perform an autopsy and determine the exact cause of death. REGNUM.

The Paris prosecutor’s office reported that a 58-year-old female nurse who looked after the 60-year-old actor was detained for failing to provide assistance to a person: Ari Boulogne had serious health problems after an unsuccessful fall. The last time she spoke to him was a month ago, he was in a wheelchair. She also found his body.

The circumstances of the incident are established.

As the site notes aif.ruChristian Aaron Boulogne was born in 1962 from a relationship between French actor Alain Delon and German singer, actress, model Christa Peffgen, known under the pseudonym Niko and collaborating with Andy Warhol and Federico Fellini.

At first, Krista raised her son herself. Then the boy was adopted by his grandmother Edith (mother of Alain Delon) and her second husband Paul Boulogne, whose name Christian Aaron bore. Grandmother immediately accepted her grandson, who became her son. Alain Delon denies paternity. In 2001 and 2019, the Boulogne family sued the biological parent to establish paternity, but were unsuccessful.