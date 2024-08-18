Alain Delon was the most handsome actor in European cinema. And probably one of the most talented. With his death at the age of 88, after having spent his last few stormy times with his children and marked by his misogynistic and homophobic comments, which made him a controversial figure, an icon of world cinema has disappeared, an actor who made screens explode in the 1960s. When he received the Honorary Palme d’Or at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, he confessed: “I am an actor of the Lino Ventura breed, of people who were more in front of the camera than we acted. I have never acted, I have only been myself. The incredible thing was how quickly I felt in my element. The camera was a woman who was watching and that is how I felt it. In 1957 nobody knew who I was and in 1959 I was already a star.” Here are ten spectacular films from an actor who has at least another ten great titles in a career of more than a hundred feature films.

In full sun (1960). “I went to dinner at René Clément’s house one night with him and the producers. They were hesitating whether to hire me, and at the end of the dinner, Clement’s wife, from the kitchen and clearing away the plates, shouted: ‘The kid is perfect! ’ And so they signed me.” Delon embodied the literary myth of Tom Ripley, created by Patricia Highsmith, with the exact mix of evil, charm, beauty, social climbing and mischief. The most handsome climber in the world.

Rocco and his brothers (1960). Luchino Visconti was in London, directing theatre, and there he attended a screening In full sun. “I went to meet him and he told me that I was Rocco and that I wouldn’t accept no,” the actor recalled. Rocco is the good brother, the youngest of five, of a family of immigrants from the south of Italy who are trying to get ahead in Milan. But the passion for a woman, the social situation, the capitalist machinery of the big cities and the different ambitions of the brothers will destroy their coexistence.

The eclipse (1962). Delon was not appreciated by the new wave, although he ended up working with Godard, but for others authors renowned, such as Michelangelo Antonioni. A young woman, Vittoria (Monica Vitti), breaks up with her boyfriend, Riccardo (Francisco Rabal) to go off with another (Delon). Is that what it’s about? The eclipse? No, at least in essence, Antonioni speaks of the exacerbated materialism in today’s society and the lack of human communication in large cities.

The Leopard (1963). “When they called me for the Palme d’Honneur, I said yes, because I accept it on behalf of all the directors I worked with who are no longer with us: Losey, Visconti, Clément, Melville… They are all dead and that is why I came,” he said in Cannes in 2019 to underline all he owed to the directors he worked with. The Leopard, Beyond the mythical phrase of its author, Lampedusa, which pulsates at the heart of the story (“If we want everything to stay as it is, everything must change”), it is the description of the end of a noble family in mid-nineteenth-century Sicily. The leading trio is unbeatable: Burt Lancaster, Delon and Claudia Cardinale. A drama as beautiful as it is desolate. Visconti was a master of these human landscapes.

The silence of a man (1967). Delon worked with Jean-Pierre Melville on three supernatural works. The first, originally titled The Samurai, It is a master class from a director who knows the face he has in front of the camera perfectly. Looks, silences, feline movements… Delon uses his physicality to build the professional killer Jeff Costello.

The pool (1969). Delon and Romy Schneider were a couple for five years, and remained friends until the actress’s death. As a result of this affection, there was an impressive on-screen chemistry (Delon tried to rekindle the romance), as can be seen in The pool, in which they play a couple on holiday on the French Riviera, whose relationship breaks down when he tries to seduce the teenage daughter (Jane Birkin) of a former lover of hers. Its filming was mired in brutal controversy, when one of the actor’s bodyguards died in mysterious circumstances: Stevan Marković had warned his brother that if he died, Delon would be one of the culprits in a conspiracy to hide sex parties and compromising photos of even Pompidou’s wife (later President of France).

The Sicilian Clan (1969). Delon, Lino Ventura and Jean Gabin, three tough guys among tough guys, a classic trio of French cinema to lead this film about a family of thieves capable of plotting robberies all over the world… if a commissioner on their heels doesn’t finish them off first. And in between, seductions. made in Delon. Very entertaining.

Borsalino (1970). After The pool, Delon repeated with director Jacques Deray. And in Borsalino (named after the hats) Delon performed with his close friend Jean-Paul Belmondo (they met in A dangerous blonde, (in 1959, in what was Delon’s second film). The two play two thugs from the underworld of Marseille in the 1930s, who are thick as thieves in crime until a woman gets in their way.

Red circle (1970). In order to have absolute creative freedom, Melville built the Jenner studio on the Parisian street of the same name. The filmmaker and the actor became very good friends, until Melville died at the age of 55 in the middle of a meal. Before that, he had already suffered another setback in his life: “One night [de 1967] They called me and told me that the Jenner studio was on fire. I drove off in my car and arrived and there was the building completely on fire. Melville, with his eternal hat and holding his wife’s hand, saw his whole life disappear, his papers, books, memories… Everything. He turned around and said to me ‘Coco’, because that’s what he called me, ‘my life is gone, our bed is on fire.’ Still, he went on, and in Red circle, chronicle of a spectacular jewel robbery, Melville counted on Delon, Yves Montand and Gian Maria Volontè to create another great polar (the thrillers French).

The other Mr. Klein (1976). “It was a story that had to be told, a very risky one, about French collaboration with the Nazis in World War II, and that’s why I produced it then, when it was a taboo subject,” said Delon, who produced nearly 25 films. Joseph Losey, an American exiled in the United Kingdom, was ideologically at odds with the Frenchman, but in this work they found a common path, the story of art dealer Robert Klein, who leads a life of luxury in Nazi-occupied Paris until a newspaper puts him on the police radar, confusing him with another Robert Klein, leader of the resistance. By the way, that year at Cannes he won Taxi Driver, and Delon, who was never a very award-winning actor, also went without an award: José Luis Gómez won it, with Pascual Duarte.

