Alain Delon: the suspicion of evil in beauty

For a moment, I thought about taking revenge on Alain Delon. For having put his son Anthony in a dog kennel to toughen him up, for his defense of the death penalty, for the slaps he gave to the women he loved and those he didn’t love as well. For his repulsion towards homosexuals. I don’t know if it was he himself who recounted the vicissitudes of his son’s “education,” but his ideology was made clear in his statements to the press.

More information

One form of revenge against Delon’s dark side could be to reduce him to a physically perfect shell. To exert on his virile image one of those plasticisations that are carried out on female actresses when they are reduced to a woman-object. The most beautiful woman in the world. Ava Gardner, Lollobrigida, Liz Taylor, Romy Schneider, who was the French actor’s partner… Perfection ceases to be so at the slightest scratch and brilliance soon fades. Perfection is prey to the greatest vulnerability. Perfection quickly disappoints and beautiful images do not need to fall from their little altars to shatter: a small scratch on the bodywork is enough.

We could speak from a moral dimension, but a possible revenge against Delon would be to reduce him to the beauty of his body. We could fragment him into small pieces, disassembling him: body, face, the face portrayed by Visconti, the eye free of the patch that looks at us specifically in The Leopard. We are closing the shot to narrow down only one part, so that the object of observation loses its name. There are actresses who are only their mouth. Their breasts. To get revenge on Delon, we could sum it up through those features sculpted in steel — very marked cheekbones, a straight nose — strong and delicate features that express innocence and collapse: Delon in Rocco and his brothers.

Alain Delon, in an image from ‘The Silence of Man’. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

The permanence of these faces raises the possibility that at least part of the actor’s beauty is related to the sensitive intelligence of the person who photographs him; the point of view is important, but this reasoning would be petty compared to the splendor of a mask like Delon’s. Although we live in times when we are aware that physical appearance should not be used to ridicule anyone and we find beauty in other anatomies, we must also recognize that not everything goes and Delon is Delon, Brad Pitt is Brad Pitt, Mastroianni is Mastroianni. I am not playing with tautologies, I am talking about the body.

My revenge, not too premeditated, against Delon’s intimate miseries would consist in freezing him in that instant after which only disenchantment can come. Extracting his frozen image from within the diaphragm of the camera pupil of a homosexual, communist and aristocratic Luchino Visconti, against whom perhaps the Gaullist Delon is in a state of revolt. So that no one could mistake him for something he was not. For example, Helmut Berger. Delon, a macho man, a champion of virility in those years when all men had to be. So my revenge against Delon would be to turn him into one of those beautiful corruptible images. A poster and a man-object.

More information

Delon and those who directed him made the most of it: the suspicion of evil in beauty, the Hyde within Jekyll, the turbidity of a mauve dark circle around the clear, mineral eye. His Ripley in In full sun, Under the direction of René Clément, it is more memorable than Hooper’s Ripley, Matt Damon’s or Malkovich’s. I remember Delon’s The eclipse. I even remember the Delon, paired with Belmondo, in BorsalinoIn my collection of cards—there is something beautiful about movie and showbiz cards and the useless knowledge that Shirley MacLaine’s great love was Robert Mitchum—in my album, I keep two delons preferred: the one of The first night of stillness by Valerio Zurlini, and that of The silence of a man by Jean-Pierre Melville. In this film I admire an almost self-parodic hieraticism; the ability to transmit nuanced and poignant emotions through the effigy; the oxymoron of ultra-expressive inexpressiveness; an awareness of one’s own iconic condition.

Perhaps we cannot expect an actor’s photogenicity to be edifying. One thing is the magnetism, the difficult persistence, of a face in the collective imagination and another is moral reprobation, the red line, the pending accounts in courts of justice that today operate with other codes. Aside from his questionable public projection as a human being, the characters played, perhaps embodied, by Delon make him an icon. The impassive and beautiful villain in one of my novels resembles Alain Delon. That resonance can no longer be separated from my nervous system. To carry out revenge would be an aggression against myself. A self-destructive mode of vindication.