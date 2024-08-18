Alain Delon, theThe legend of French cinema, died at the age of 88 on Sunday, August 18, 2024his three children told AFP.

«Alain Fabien, Anouchka and Anthony, along with (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the death of their father.. He passed away peacefully at his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family. (…) The family asks you to respect his privacy in this extremely painful moment of mourning”, it was written in a joint statement.

In April he had been placed under “enhanced guardianship” for health reasons.

Alain Delon attends the screening of “A Hidden Life” during the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2019 in Cannes.

Born in Sceaux (Seine) on 8 November 1935, At the age of 17, Alain Delon enlisted in the French Navy and in 1953 was assigned to the expeditionary force in South-East Asia participating in the Indochina War. Discharged in 1956, the young Alain began to frequent the intellectual environment in Paris and the world of entertainment and acting in the theatre, until her singular beauty and her versatility in tackling even modest roles were noticed by some film producers.

Thus, for René Clément’s thriller “Plein Soleil” (1960), the actor, initially chosen for a secondary role, instead obtained the lead role.the devious Tom Ripley who kills a young billionaire to assume his identity.The film was a great success and represented a springboard for Delonproposing for the first time that controversial character extremely congenial to him. However, it was a master like Visconti who allowed him to let an interpretative complexity emerge.which brought him to attention, when he directed it masterfully in “Rocco and his brothers” (1960), a work in which the neorealist spirit merges with the cadences of melodrama. Delon perfectly portrayed the introverted melancholy of the young protagonist, Rocco Parondi, a son of the South who immigrated to Milan, a proletarian with a noble ‘Viscontinian’ soul, but destined for his excessive meekness to be a loser.



Alain Delon in “Rocco and His Brothers”

The film helped the French actor to start his Italian career: Michelangelo Antonioni wanted him, in fact, for “L’eclisse” (1962).making him play the dynamic and ambitious stockbroker Piero. In 1963 it was Visconti who hired him again for “The Leopard”in the role of the charming Tancredi, nephew of the Prince of Salina, enhanced by the chiaroscuro and baroque reading of the novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa elaborated by the director.



Alain Delon and Monica Vitti in Antonioni’s “The Eclipse”

During the same period, Delon starred in a ‘polar’ (French detective story) film in France which proved to be a huge commercial success: “The Casino Heist” (1963) by Henry Verneuil, where he acted for the first time with the most popular French actor of the time, Jean Gabin, playing an impulsive young con man. The successes of Delon’s professional life were inextricably linked to the uproar of his private life: a long and tormented love story with the actress Romy Schneider, his questionable political and entrepreneurial activism, which also had a judicial follow-up, his involvement in various gossip scandals.. The biographical events ended up making the actor’s image even more adventurous and seductive in the eyes of the general public, who became, at the end of the Sixties, emblematic of the amoral and unscrupulous characters who were the protagonists of certain French crime dramas.



Alain Delon and Romy Schneider

It is on the ambiguous mask of Alain Delon that the director Jean-Pierre Melville built the figure of the hitman in “Frank Costello, Angel-Faced” (1967). In “Borsalino” (1970) by Jacques Deray, the star had the opportunity to confront the other symbolic actor of French cinema, Jean-Paul Belmondocompeting with him in imparting a roguish touch to his acting in a detective comedy that was successful throughout Europe. And with Belmondo himself, the image of his rivalry with Delon had already been on the gossip columns for some time, although the two great actors considered each other friends until the end.



Jean-Paul Belmondo and Alain Delon

The Seventies were for Delon marked by roles always linked to the ‘polar’, with some other appearances in auteur cinema.. The actor, in fact, replaced Marcello Mastroianni in the film “The First Night of Quiet” (1972) by Valerio Zurliniand helped make the dark and romantic figure of the protagonist, Daniele Dominici, memorable, a disillusioned teacher who reflects the contradictions and doubts of a generation. Even in “Mr. Klein” (1976) by Joseph Losey, Delon perfectly portrays a tragic and elusive character: the loan shark haunted by the idea of ​​another self in the dark years of the Nazi occupation of Paris.

Alain Delon and Jean-Paul Belmondo in “Borsalino”

Delon’s career subsequently suffered a slight setback. He was in fact the protagonist of detective stories and thrillers of lesser interest, trying to relaunch himself as a producer and director with “Per la pelle di un polizia” (1981) or “Braccato” (1983), and also dealing with television fiction. He returned to French auteur cinema as the enigmatically self-deprecating protagonist in Jean-Luc Godard’s “Nouvelle vague” (1990).. Delon’s seductive appeal then seemed slightly tarnished in his portrayal of the aged Giacomo Casanova in Edouard Niermans’ “The Return of Casanova” (1992), based on Arthur Schnitzler’s story. He then starred in two crime films with Deray, “Un crime” (1993) and “L’orso di peluche” (1994), and later played himself in Bertrand Blier’s ironic sarabande about French actors, “Les acteurs” (2000).



Alain Delon in “Nouvelle vague” (1990) by Jean-Luc Godard

In more recent years, Delon has rarefied his cinematic interpretations (among the most recent ones we remember the one in 2008 in the film “Asterix at the Olympic Games”) to devote himself mainly to television acting (among others: “Fabio Montale”, 2002; “Le lion”, 2003; “Frank Riva”, 2003-04; “Un mari de trop”, 2010). Among his later interpretations are those in the film “S Novym godom, mamy!” (2012) and in the documentary film “Belmondo par Belmondo” (2015), a tribute to the career of his friend-rival Jean-Paul.