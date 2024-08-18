Alain Delon passed away at the age of 88 after a long period of health problems that had compromised his physical and mental abilities. In recent months, his condition had deteriorated to the point that he had to appoint a guardian to manage his estate, estimated at $200 million. This decision was made to protect the actor from possible abuse and to ensure proper management of his finances and personal affairs, as his conditions had become too precarious to do so independently.

His death was announced by his three children, Alain Fabien, Anouchka And Anthonywho had long been at the center of family disputes related to the management of their father’s health and assets. The situation became even more complicated when the children began to argue about issues related to medical care. While Anthony and Alain-Fabien asked for the suspension of treatments, Anouchka firmly opposed, aggravating the tensions between the siblings. The situation became even more complex when the two brothers accused Anouchka of wanting to transfer Delon to Swiss to avoid inheritance taxes.

Despite these disputes, in May 2024, the children declared that they had no intention of contesting the will of his father, drawn up years earlier. According to the provisions, half of the estate would go to Anouchka, while the other half would be divided equally between Anthony and Alain-Fabien. These last years of Alain Delon’s life were therefore also marked by deep family divisions linked to the management of his huge estate.

The actor will be remembered not only for the difficulties of recent years, but above all for his extraordinary successes in the world of cinema. His performances in iconic films such as “The Leopard” And “Rocco and his brothers” will remain forever in the history of the big screen.