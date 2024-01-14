Alain Delon's ex-partner is suing the actor's children for the attempted murder of their father

A new judicial controversy shakes up the issue of Alain Delon's state of health. The 88-year-old actor's ex-partner, Hiromi Rollin, denounced Delon's children of attempted murder against his father. In fact, the woman yesterday sent a letter to the Montargis prosecutor's office, which is investigating the star's health conditions, in which she asks to “carry out urgent investigations” into facts which, according to her, resemble an “attempt topremeditated murder” by the plaintiff's children on their father. The French newspaper 'Le Figaro' reports this, citing sources close to the case.

In the letter, written by her lawyer Yassine Bouzrou and seen by 'Le Figaro', Rollin highlights the worsening health conditions of the great actor with whom she lived for more than thirty years on the Douchy property, from which she was kicked out from their children last summer. The woman claims that when she was still living with Delon, suffering from widespread lymphoma, his health conditions were stable thanks to the care of the actor's Swiss doctors. After her 'kicking out' of Douchy, however, Rollin claims that the children would not have taken their father to Switzerland for the planned new check-up for last August 28th and that they would not have consulted the doctor who had been treating Delon since last June 30th. According to the actor's ex-partner, this decision to interrupt the treatment would be demonstrated by an exchange of messages between his children Anouchka, Anthony and Alain-Fabien in which they say they are “aware that the treatment is vital” and that interrupting it “would accelerate the death of the father”.

In the text messages, seen by 'Le Figaro', his son Anthony would have proposed “to immediately suspend the chemo” and to feed his father with “fruit juices to compensate for his deficiencies”, in the belief that chemotherapy would help to “accelerate the 'irremediable'. Rollin and her lawyer link the current worsening of Delon's condition in the letter to this lack of “follow-up” of treatment. And they add: “Delon's children cannot ignore that the replacement of heavy pharmacological treatment with fruit juices will in no way guarantee the stability of the state of health of an 88-year-old man suffering from a serious illness usually treated by medical specialists “, concluding that “these elements allow us to affirm that they would have committed acts that could be characterized as attempted murder”. Now the word goes to the Montargis prosecutor's office who could decide to open an investigation.

